Is Clarissa Ward Pregnant? Navigating Motherhood in A High-Pressure Career!

A dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States, Clarissa Ward serves as CNN’s chief international correspondent. She worked for CBS News which was located in London. Prior to joining CBS News, Ward worked as an ABC News correspondent in Moscow.

The First Years of Life

Ward’s parents, a Brit and an American, met and had him in London. She attended the Godstowe and Wycombe Abbey boarding schools in England throughout her formative years before moving to London and New York City. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale in 2002 and a doctor of letters degree with honors from Middlebury.

Clarissa Ward: Is She Pregnant?

Ward is expecting her third child, another son, with spouse Philipp von Bernstorff this spring.

Ward married Philipp von Bernstorff, a money manager whom she met at a dinner party in Moscow in November 2016 at London’s Chelsea Old Town Hall. They have two kids. Ward is fluent in French and Italian and has a working knowledge of Russian, Arabic, and Spanish.

Early in One’s Profession

After graduating from college, Ward started her professional life in 2003 working as a night desk assistant for Fox News. She worked as a New York City-based assignment editor for Fox News between 2004 and 2005. She coordinated coverage of worldwide events like the capture of Saddam Hussein, the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, and the passing of Yasir Arafat and Pope John Paul II while working on the foreign desk.

It was in 2006 that she served as a field producer for Fox News. She oversaw coverage of events like the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, the abduction of Gilad Shalit, and the accompanying Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, the trial of Saddam Hussein, and the 2005 Iraqi constitutional referendum.

Ward was a correspondent for Fox News from October 2007 until that month, when he relocated his base of operations to New York City. She reported on a variety of events including the killing of Saddam Hussein, the 2007 troop surge in Iraq, the protests at Beirut’s Arab University, and the Bikfaya explosions.

She spoke with high-profile people like General David Petraeus, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Barham Salih, and Lebanese President Emile Lahoud. She was also integrated with American forces in Iraq, primarily in the city of Baqubah.

Award Recognizes

For her reporting from inside Syria during that country’s revolt, Ward was honored with a Peabody Award on May 21, 2012, in New York City. She was awarded the 2015 Murrow Award for Foreign Reporting by Washington State University in April.

The announcement came in October 2014. She has been recognized by the Radio and Television Correspondents’ Association and has been awarded seven Emmys and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Silver Baton.