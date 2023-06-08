Is Chumlee Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

Few people on reality television have garnered as much attention as Chumlee from the hit show “Pawn Stars.” While Chumlee’s eccentric demeanor has captured the hearts of many people, there has been some speculation concerning his sexual orientation. In this post, we delve into the subject to distinguish reality from hearsay and shed light on Chumlee’s personal life.

Is Chumlee Gay?

Chumlee is not gay, and his sexual orientation is straight. Chumlee started dating Olivia Rademann in early 2016, while she was still a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the couple got engaged in May 2018 in Waikiki, where Chumlee presented her with a 1.5-carat diamond ring. They had a party before their wedding in March of the next year, and they are said to have married in Hawaii in May of that year.

Did Chumlee and His Wife Divorce?

At the time of writing, neither Chumlee nor Olivia had publicly discussed their marriage, but their social media feeds appear to reveal a lot. Until a few years ago, Chumlee frequently posted images of his wife on Instagram. He opted to remove all of them in 2020, causing many to wonder if they are still together.

His Facebook profile still shows photos of Olivia, although the most current ones appear to be from a March 2019 trip to the Bahamas. There isn’t a single image of Chumlee on Olivia’s Instagram. In fact, all images shot prior to January 2020 have been destroyed.

Her page, on the other hand, contains recent photographs of her cuddling up to professional poker player Jake Schindler, 32. Photos show them visiting Las Vegas and touring Rome.

How Did Chumlee and Olivia Split?

It’s difficult to determine what transpired between them because neither has said, anything official. However, it appears that distance may have played a role in their suspected divorce.

According to TheNetline, Chumlee was worried about being apart from Olivia in an Instagram post from October 2019 that has since been deleted: It is reported that he wrote, “Missing my wife, it’s hard living apart.” “She is preparing for our future by attending USCB while I am working in Las Vegas.” It’s the small things that I miss, like waking up next to her or eating dinner with her.

But the thought that we’ll be together for the rest of our lives makes me pleased.”

Things don’t appear to have gone as planned for Chumlee, but we wish him and Olivia the best in the future.