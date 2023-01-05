Christina Applegate is Suffering from Multiple Sclerosis!

In the acting world, Christina Applegate represents the United States. She first came to public attention as Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married… with Children, on which she appeared as a child actress.

How Christina Applegate Is Doing Medically

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune ailment that damages the central nervous system, and Christina Applegate revealed the news on her Twitter page. The actress reportedly revealed her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis on social media, writing, “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS” (multiple sclerosis). This trip has been rather unusual. However, I have found tremendous solace in the company of those who share my illness.

In 2008, Christina Applegate was told she had breast cancer. The actress had a double mastectomy as part of her treatment for breast cancer. She discussed having her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed during an appearance on the Today show.

Is Christina Applegate Actually Expecting a Child?

In actuality, though, Christina Applegate is not expecting a child. The 2011 birth of Applegate and Martyn LeNoble’s daughter Sadie was a joyous occasion for the whole family. The writers included Jen’s pregnancy for no other reason than to add a surprising plot twist and strengthen the relationship between Jen and Ben. And you thought their dynamic was complicated!

TV viewers frequently speculate that an actress’s real-life pregnancy is the inspiration for a storyline including a pregnant protagonist. Season 4 of Dynasty raised questions about whether or not Cristal was pregnant because actress Daniella Alonso disguised her own pregnancy from viewers. Similarly, the pregnancy of Caitlin McGee, star of the ABC comedy Home Economics, has not been incorporated into the plot. However, viewers will still question if the actress is actually pregnant if her character is pregnant in the show.

What did you think of Dead to Me season 3’s unexpected turn with Jen’s pregnancy? Talk about it in the comments and catch up on all three seasons, available exclusively on Netflix!

She Tied the Knot With

Christina’s husband, Martyn LeNoble, is a musician from the Netherlands. They wed in 2013 and have since made every effort to conceal their connection. After being in one other’s lives for many years as friends, Us Weekly reports that Christina and Martyn got engaged in 2010.

Christina revealed her feelings for Martyn, who has supported her through the ups and downs of her health problems. I’m really grateful to Martyn for coming along at the time that he did because he’s been my support through all of this,” she told the magazine in 2009. He gave me a reason to get out of bed in the morning and a reason to laugh at myself.

Martyn, a member of the alternative rock band Porno for Pyros, reportedly got his musical start when he was only 14 years old. After migrating to the Los Angeles region, he started performing with bands including Thelonious Monster and Too Free Stooges before forming Porno for Pyros.

Martyn places a high value on music; he has worked with such notable artists as Scott Weiland, Sara McLachlan, Jane’s Addiction, the Cult, Tom Morello, Dave Gahan, and Josh Klinghoffer.

Christina’s first husband, actor Johnathon Schaech from “That Thing You Do,” was divorced before she met and married Martyn. Dating began in 1997, and by 2001 they were married. They divorced in 2007, following their separation in 2005.

The actor addressed the divorce in December 2020 Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, telling fans, “Being raised Catholic and having parents that are still together for 50 years, I felt I failed everyone.” To think that God might abandon me like that was devastating. My identity was forged in the crucible of sex, drugs, booze, and lonely nights. Somebody who could love me as much as they loved me was something I knew I had to seek out.

Johnathon married Julie Solomon, a “visibility and influence coach,” according to her Instagram, while Christina wed Martyn.