Is Christina Aguilera Lesbian? Embracing Her Sexuality!

American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality Christina Mara Aguilera. She has been referred to as the “Voice of a Generation” due to her four-octave vocal range and her ability to sustain high notes.

Is Christina Aguilera Lesbian?

Aguilera has previously admitted to liking women. Earlier this year, she stated in an interview: “If I wish to engage in sexual activity, it is for my own pleasure and appreciation. I enjoy discussing the fact that I am occasionally attracted to women for this reason. Their femininity and beauty are admirable.” The Sun online said that after five years of an “open” relationship, the 29-year-spouse old’s Jordan grew weary of her lesbian liaisons.

Related: Is Joan Jett a Lesbian? The Truth Behind Joan Jett’s Sexuality!

The two singers were rumored to have had a brief romance in the late 1990s, but neither has confirmed this.

Related: Is Ana Gabriel Lesbian? A New Chapter in Her Life and Music Career!

Frank Durst

In 1999, after Durst requested Aguilera to be his date for the 2000 Grammy Awards, speculations circulated that Aguilera desired a relationship with him. But, the “Beautiful” singer declined Durst’s offer when, supposedly, her record label requested she does so.

Jorge Santos

Aguilera’s relationship with Santos, who was one of her backup dancers in 2000, combined business with pleasure. Aguilera described Santos as her “first love,” and both “Infatuation” and “Underappreciated” were influenced by him. The relationship ended after barely two years together.

Carson Daly

The singer and “TRL” anchor apparently had a brief relationship in 2002, albeit it was never confirmed. On “The Voice,” where she was a coach and he was the host, the two went on to spend a great deal of professional time together.

Related: Is Ana Gabriel Lesbian? A New Chapter in Her Life and Music Career!

Jordan Bratman

After dating for around two years, Bratman and Aguilera became engaged in February 2005 and wed in November of that same year. The once-beautiful couple delivered their son Max on January 12, 2008, but ended their relationship when she filed for divorce in October 2010.

2010-Present

After filing for divorce from Braman, Aguilera began seeing Rutler shortly thereafter. On the set of her popular film “Burlesque,” where Rutler worked as a production assistant, the two individuals met. The pair became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2014 and gave birth to their daughter, Summer Rain, in August of the same year. To this day, they are still thriving.