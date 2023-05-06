Is Christel Khalil Pregnant? Is The Bundle of Joy on The Way?

Christel Khalil is an American film, television, and stage actress who is best known for her role as Lily Ashby in the American television serial opera “The Young and the Restless.” Christel commenced her voyage in showbiz as a child artist and initially featured in bit roles in television series like ‘The Sinbad Show’, ‘Family Matters’ and ‘That’s So Raven’ and in films such as ‘Matilda’ and ‘Interview with the Assassin’.

Is Christel Khalil Pregnant?

According to soaps.sheknows, Christal Khalil Hensley, whose alter ego Lily Ashby is presently embroiled in a pregnancy-related plotline on the show, has announced that she will give birth in April!

Christel will welcome her first child with her spouse Stephen Hensley! There is no indication of whether or not the pregnancy will be incorporated into her screenplay.

Christel’s Unhappy Marital Existence

Christel Khalil married musician Stephen Hensley in September 2008, with Bryton James and Elizabeth Hendrickson serving as groomsmen and bridesmen, respectively.

On April 17, 2010, after two years of marriage, Christel gave birth to their son, Michael Caden Hensley. Christel’s relationship with her spouse deteriorated over time.

They ultimately separated at the beginning of 2011 and divorced by the end of that year. Christel’s parents were extremely empathetic and assisted her in moving on after her unsuccessful marriage. She was born to a Pakistani father and a mother of blended ancestry.

Christel’s New Romantic Partner

Christel, the proud mother of a ten-year-old son, has already discovered her new love interest. Michael Caden Hensley, her firstborn, was born on April 22, 2010.

She delivered her son via water birth. Bryton James is her child’s godfather. However, following the divorce, the parents share joint custody of their son.

She is currently courting a handsome Italian man named Sam Restagno. Christel is very active in posting photos of her and her partner Sam on various social media platforms. Sam’s relationship with Christel and her son Michael is outstanding.

Christel posted a video of herself, her boyfriend Sam, and their son at Escondido Canyon and Falls on February 13, 2017.

Christel wished Sam a “Happy Birthday” on his birthday, May 6, 2017, by posting a photo of herself and Sam with the caption, “Happy Birthday!”

“Happy birthday to the most extraordinary man I’ve ever encountered. You have brought more to my life than I could have ever imagined. You have demonstrated the veracity of something I previously believed to be unreal. I am incredibly honored to be able to celebrate your birthday with you. I am confident that this will be your finest year yet. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!”