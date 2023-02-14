Is Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy Rumors True: All You Need To Know

Christian Rock Malone, better known by his stage name, is an American Instagram model, singer, and social media influencer. It is commonly known that she dated rapper Blueface. She was covered in the media after a video of her and her partner having physical contact on the street went famous online. ChriseanRock was born on March 14, 2000, in Baltimore, Maryland, to an American family. Chrisean Malone is her real name, and she was born under the sign of Pisces. She graduated from a private high school in her neighbourhood. On the other hand, Chrisean is said not to have pursued a job by attending college. Her ancestors come from a variety of backgrounds. On the other hand, Malone has never publicly revealed a single truth about her parents. There are 11 siblings in total, but no one knows what their names are.

Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy reveal

Chrisean Rock has stated that she and rapper Blueface are expecting a child, but her on-again/off-again partner denies that the child is his. The TikTok star, 22, announced the big news in her Instagram Stories on Friday, wearing a pink velour jogging suit with a crop top and walking excitedly through a doctor’s office on her way to her first checkup.

When the influencer is seated, she asks the nurse if she can hear the baby’s heartbeat. The nurse does not respond but says she will return in a few minutes to speak with her. A sobbing Chrisean tells the camera,’ my emotions are insane, they just took my blood pressure right now, and I’m so overwhelmed because I’m deciding to keep it.’

‘I’m going to have a family, and we’re going to have a big baby shower… (sobs),’ she says. The social media celebrity stated, ‘I want twins or triplets,’ and appears to be referring to previous abortions when she stated, ‘since that’s how many I killed.’ Blueface’s initial reaction to the news was one of denial and accusation. ‘To answer all your questions, yes, I and rock are officially done. It’s simply business. I tried it, and clearly, it wasn’t giving before she revealed…’, the Holy Moly rapper tweeted. She’s carrying someone else’s child, not mine.

‘I’m going to have a family, and we’re going to have a big baby shower… (sobs),’ she says. The social media celebrity stated, ‘I want twins or triplets,’ and appears to be referring to previous abortions when she stated, ‘since that’s how many I killed.’ Blueface’s initial reaction to the news was one of denial and accusation.

Also Read: Television Anchor Kelly Sasso’s Pregnancy Rumors: All You Need To know!

Chrisean’s early life

ChriseanRock was born on March 14, 2000, in Baltimore, Maryland, to an American family. Chrisean Malone is her real name, and she was born under the sign of Pisces. She graduated from a private high school in her neighbourhood. Chrisean, on the other hand, is said not to have pursued a job by attending college.

Her ancestors come from a variety of backgrounds. On the other hand, Malone has never publicly revealed a single truth about her parents. There are 11 siblings in total, but no one knows what their names are. Blueface and ChriseanRock have been dating for quite some time. For a long time, the pair have been happy in their relationship.

However, it looks like the couple’s relationship is having some problems. Chrisean and Blueface’s physical altercation on the streets of Hollywood was caused by unknown factors. Someone unknown recorded their argument, which is currently becoming viral on various social media networks. Furthermore, credible media outlets such as TMZ are covering it.

Also Read: Television Anchor Kelly Sasso’s Pregnancy Rumors: All You Need To know!