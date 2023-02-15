The Untold Story of Chris Watts: Is He Gone or Still Among Us?

Chris Watts, a father from Colorado, is suspected of killing his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste. It has been confirmed that Chris Watts is still very much alive. Chris Watts was sent from a Colorado jail to the Wisconsin facility of Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun owing to security concerns.

How Could He Have Killed His Family?

Chris Watts did not reveal any details about the murders until after he was already in prison: After having an affair with his then-girlfriend Nichol Kessinger, he told investigators in February 2019 that he and Shanann had broken up. He blamed Shanann for causing him to lose touch with his girls when they got into a dispute. After that, Chris choked Shanann to death. An examination revealed that he told authorities he “snapped” and was “in a rage” before realizing the seriousness of his actions.

I keep asking myself, ‘Did I know I was going to do that?’ whenever I recall the incident. When I woke up that morning, it was already going to happen, and I had no control over it, even though I didn’t want to do it. I don’t want to say that I felt like I had to do it.

When Bella, age 4, inquired as to her mother’s condition, Chris reportedly informed her, “Mommy doesn’t feel good.” Chris then carried Shanann’s dead body down the stairs of their home, covered in a sheet. He called Bella a “clever girl” who “understood what was going on” and cried out in understanding.

As he drove to the oil site, he roped Bella and Celeste into the backseat and threw Shanann’s body into the trunk. After he had suffocated his daughters and thrown their bodies into oil tanks, he buried Shanann’s bones.

The Where Question: Where Were the Bodies Located?

The bodies of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste were located by the police at the same spot Chris had predicted they would be found: a construction site for the Anadarko Petroleum Company, where he had been working before his arrest.

The girl’s remains were discovered within the oil tanks, while Shanann’s was discovered buried in a shallow grave nearby. In the month of November 2018, Chris pleaded guilty to the killings of Shanann, Bella, and Celeste.

In total, he was charged with five charges of first-degree murder (one for each victim, plus two extra for the killings of Bella and Celeste because they were under 12 years old), one case of wrongful termination of a pregnancy, and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

In What Film Has Their Story Been Featured?

September 2020 is a Netflix miniseries, and the trailer features disturbing text messages, police radio transmissions, and footage from the family’s seemingly ideal home life.

As we watched the chilling footage, Shanann could be heard stating, “I just want you to know a little bit of my tale.” After going through a difficult period, “the best thing that ever happened to me was meeting Chris.”

The show revealed that Watts and Shanann were in communication with each other prior to the triple murder to arrange a dinner date. She asked, “What kind of vegetables do you want with dinner tonight?” in an email he received on that fateful day. He retorted, “Broccoli works.” You can also use green beans.

Before her death, Shanann had expressed her excitement about having a son, telling Watts she missed and loved him “so much.” The murder of Shanann happened soon after she told someone about her joy. There was a premiere of American Murder: The Family Next Door on September 30, 2020.