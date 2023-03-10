Is Chloe Lukasiak Lesbian? Is She Attracted to Women?

Chloe Elizabeth Lukasiak is an actress, dancer, and reality television personality from the United States. As a child, she rose to fame as an original cast member of the Lifetime reality television series Dancing Moms from Season 1 through Season 4. She immediately became a fan favorite.

Is Chloe Lukasiak Lesbian?

Chloe Lukasiak is a Lesbian. Chloé Lukasiak revealed her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury in an Instagram post.

The “A Dance Moms alumna wrote, “Our first anniversary was last month. Every day with you is a lovely adventure, and I am so incredibly grateful for that odd October afternoon.”

“You are a lively, walking ray of sunlight, and you illuminate the entire world,” Lukasiak concluded. “I will never tire of watching you skate, hearing your laugh, and hearing your stories about the encounters you had that day that made you so happy. You provide me with the most joy. I love you.”

Khoury wrote in the post, “I love you and the everlasting delight you provide me every day,” expressing his affection for the subject.

Related: Is Dove Cameron a Lesbian? A Deep Dive Into Her Personal Life!

The Former ‘Dance Moms Star Used a Dating App Because She Was Unsure About Her Sexuality with Women

“I used a dating app since I was doubting my sexuality with women at the time,” Lukasiak explained. “It’s significantly different than with men. It is not awkward for a girl to approach a man and flirt with him without knowing if he is straight or not.

Nevertheless, girls cannot do this with other girls, because if they are not straight, it will make them appear odd. So, it can be extremely perplexing, and I never intended to make anyone feel uneasy. I never intended to cross any boundaries.”

Despite their initial reservations about dating apps, the pair found success on Hinge. Following a chat about dinosaurs, the two acknowledge that they became close. And it was evident upon meeting that the duo had a connection. And while the wider public may have been unaware of their relationship, Lukasiak explains that those closest to her had long been aware of Khoury’s sexuality.

Related: Is Natasha Lyonne a Lesbian? Exploring The Actress Sexual Orientation!

Personal Sphere

Lukasiak was diagnosed with silent sinus syndrome in 2015 and underwent surgery to treat it.

Lukasiak stated in an interview that she practices dance four times per week, excluding when she is abroad. In 2016, she ceased competing in dance contests due to her growing list of obligations. Outside of dancing, Lukasiak spends time with her former ALDC teammates Paige Hyland, Nia Sioux, and Brooke Hyland, among others.

Lukasiak was admitted to Pepperdine University in 2019 and is scheduled to graduate in the fall of 2023. She is majoring in creative writing. By uploading a poem on her Instagram account in April 2020, Lukasiak revealed that she had been battling three sorts of eating disorders for the past several years. In a YouTube video on her own YouTube account, Lukasiak talked further about her experience with her eating issues.

Lukasiak disclosed her relationship with skater and influencer Brooklinn “Brook” Khoury on October 7, 2021.

Since November 2020, the pair have been dating.