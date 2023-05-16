Is Cheryl Scott Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Cheryl Scott is among the most renowned and well-known American meteorologists, geologists, and news reporters.

At ABC7 Eyewitness News, Cheryl primarily delivers Chicago weather forecasts as well as relevant news stories.

She has served as an anchor for a number of renowned news stations. She is also the presenter of “Good Morning America,” a popular ABC News news program.

Is Cheryl Scott Pregnant?

Cheryl is not pregnant at this time. Cheryl Scott is presently married to Dante Deiana, a United States-based businessman, music programmer, and marketing director. In July 2018, the couple tied the knot atop Maui, Hawaii’s Haleakala volcano.

What Is Cheryl Scott’s Career?

Cheryl has been interested in news reporting and being a journalist since she was a child, and she took her first step in that direction while attending Brown University. In 2006, she completed an apprenticeship at WCAU-NBC 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After graduating in 2007, she obtained her first professional position at Erie, Pennsylvania’s WSEE-TV. She was a weekend weathercaster there. During her tenure at WSEE-TV, Cheryl served as a meteorologist for several other channels, including the Caribbean Weather Channel.

After diligently serving for WSEE-TV, she decided to join the renowned NBC affiliate WBIR-TV. She went to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this position. Cheryl was observed reporting numerous significant national news stories. She also reported and covered the news when several tornadoes wreaked havoc in Knoxville, causing extensive damage.

Her coverage of the cyclones was lauded across the nation, and she assisted the Red Cross in allowing affected individuals to post images of the devastation. This propelled her career forward. She gained so much popularity and recognition. In 2011, she joined the Chicago-based NBC 5 headquarters. She became a morning and weekend meteorologist at that location. She did an excellent job there and enhanced her reputation.

After working for NBC 5 and covering numerous weather-related stories, Cheryl was employed by the renowned ABC 7 Eyewitness News. She describes working for ABC 7 Eyewitness News as her greatest accomplishment, and she is proud to be associated with it. From that time forward, she has served as the station’s Chief Meteorologist and weather correspondent.

She has worked there on “Good Morning America Weekend Edition,” “Steve Harvey,” and “Jeopardy,” among others. She also works for WMAQ-TV in addition to ABC 7. This has increased her value, and she has become a highly valued and seasoned meteorologist.