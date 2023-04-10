Is Charlie Puth Gay? Unraveling the Truth Behind the Speculations!

American singer, lyricist, and record producer Charles Otto Puth Jr. His initial exposure resulted from the viral success of the YouTube music videos he uploaded.

Is Charlie Puth Gay?

In the past, the Left and Right singer was romantically linked to a number of well-known Hollywood women, including Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Charlotte Lawrence, Meghan Trainor, and Lea Michele.

The fact that Charlie has dated a number of beautiful women, including singers, models, and actresses, throughout his existence proves he is not gay.

When Did the Allegations About Charlie Puth’s Sexuality Begin?

Let us inform the uninformed that rumors about Charlie’s sexual orientation began circulating in 2017. Prior to the release of his single Attention, he was at the time promoting it with 102.7KIIS FM.

The See You Again singer discussed his relationship with Shawn Mendes during an interview with 102.7KIIS FM. This led to the beginning of Charlie Puth’s gay allegations.

For a variety of factors, the interview quickly went viral on social media. In the interview, Charlie went on to say that he and Shawn compare their physiques by gazing at photographs of themselves and even sending them to each other over the phone.

At that time, Charlie stated, “We’re in a bit of a workout following a thon.” Then, he pulled out his phone and displayed a photo of himself with bulging biceps, adding, “I sent this to Shawn. That’s arm day!” Soon after, Charlie was the subject of widespread gay allegations. Nevertheless, it appears that Shawn and Charlie are simply close friends.

Charlotte Sarah Lawrence and Charlie Puth Were Previously Linked

The singer of One Call Away dated fellow singer Charlotte Sarah Lawrence in the past. On Valentine’s Day of 2019, Charlie made the couple’s Instagram relationship official with a romantic Instagram post.

At the time, Charlie uploaded a now-deleted Valentine’s Day photo of Charlotte and himself to the social media platform Instagram. He merely added ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and a heart emoji to the black-and-white photo’s caption. The couple appeared content in the fuzzy photo of them cuddling.

Charlotte verified their separation during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020. Then, she told the media outlet, “I never regret any of my former partners. He exposed me to a completely new aspect of music.”

