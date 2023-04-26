Is Charli D’Amelio Pregnant? Here’s What We Know About Her Pregnancy!

Charli D’Amelio is a well-known influencer who has accumulated over 49 million Instagram followers worldwide. Her YouTube channel has nine million subscribers, and her Twitter account has five million and four hundred thousand followers.

She is the daughter of the influential Mrs. Heidi D’Amelio and the well-known Mr. Marc D’Amelio. Charli first rose to prominence as a TikTok personality by uploading dance and lip-sync videos. Her videos went viral rapidly, and she acquired enormous popularity in 2019.

Charli has been a dancer for over a decade; her parents discovered her aptitude at the age of three. She attended King School in Connecticut for her education before switching to virtual instruction due to her social media popularity.

Regarding Charli’s relationship, despite her previous relationship with Chase Hudson, Charli is presently dating Landon Barkon.

Is Charli Damelio Pregnant?

Charli is not pregnant, as she would have independently validated her pregnancy if she were. Charli is currently in a serious relationship with musician Landon Barker, and fans anticipate that they will shortly wed. Landon confirmed in an interview that he uses a photo of Charli as his phone wallpaper.

Although there are numerous details about their relationship on social media, their marital status has not been confirmed. In 2019, Charli first garnered popularity on TikTok when her lip-syncing and dance videos went viral.

As of April 2023, she had over 150 million followers on the app, making her the most-followed creator on the platform. Charli has since expanded her brand beyond TikTok by appearing on talk programs such as Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

In addition, she has worked with significant companies such as Morphe Cosmetics and Dunkin’ Donuts. Charli and her sister launched their own podcast, titled “Charli and Dixie: 2 CHIX,” in 2021. Despite her immense success, Charli has occasionally been the subject of controversy.

She has been criticized for multiple reasons, including her attendance at a gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic and her insensitive remarks. She has also utilized her platform to promote social causes, such as body positivity and anti-bullying.

Why Did Charlie D’amelio and Lil Huddy Break Up?

Early in 2020, D’Amelio and Hudson began dating. They were on and off until eventually breaking up in July. Hudson purportedly cheated on D’Amelio with Nessa Barrett, the ex-girlfriend of influencer Josh Richards.

After an October 2020 Twitter meltdown in which Hudson admitted to kissing Barrett and claimed Jaden Hossler made a pass at D’Amelio, the two appeared to be on fine terms.