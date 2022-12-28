Is Chandler Massey Gay: Is He in A Relationship?

American actor and singer Chandler Abit Massey is perhaps most recognized for his portrayal of Will Horton on the long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives. Massey is not just an actor, but also a musician.

Massey has made history by becoming the first actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award for playing a gay character. Awarded “Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series” three years in a row (2012, 2013, and 2014), he clearly has what it takes to be a successful actor.

On two separate occasions (2018 and 2020), Massey was considered for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In 2018, he was the recipient of the honor. Keep reading if you’re curious about his sexual orientation.

Could Chandler Massey Be a Gay?

Chandler is not a homosexual, but he has been romantically associated with several high-profile ladies in show business. It has been reported by Soap Dirt that Chandler took his then-girlfriend Tristin Hagen to the 2018 Emmys. They took a stroll along the glitzy carpet as a group. That would be a sign that they have broken off their collaboration.

After that, he stopped making a public display of his affection and instead had discreet one-night stands.

A Girlfriend for Chandler Massey

It is believed that Stephanie Bennett is their current significant other of Chandler. On Instagram, he shared his significant other’s photos from August 7, 2021. To the girl who takes in strays, bats 1.000, gives facials, and bakes: I adore you, he dedicated the description.

Furthermore, Chandler is neither married nor engaged at the present time. Perhaps he is making plans for the future right now. For Chandler’s acting career, it was important to go to college, so he enrolled at UCLA.

Private Matters

Massey spent the majority of his early years in the Georgian metropolis of Atlanta. His parents are Lewis A. Massey, who served as Georgia’s secretary of state, and Amy Reichard Massey. Obviously, he is their offspring. His younger siblings are Cameryn and Christian.

He graduated from Norcross High School in May 2009. During his tenure there, he was an active member of the school’s theatrical club and appeared in several plays. Little Shop of Horrors, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Guys and Dolls, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying are just some of the shows in which he played the lead.

In the fall of that year, he packed up his belongings and moved to Los Angeles, where he currently resides and studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, in pursuit of a career in acting (UCLA).

The effort he put in on the UCLA Ultimate Frisbee team earned him the nickname “Bamm Bamm,” which stuck after he graduated. Massey’s close friend and co-star on Days of Our Lives, Casey Deidrick, was his roommate throughout filming.