Is Cecily Strong Pregnant? Could There Be a Baby on The Way?

American actress, comedian, producer, author, and singer Cecily Legler Strong. From 2012 to 2022, Strong was a member of the ensemble of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She is also the female cast member with the oldest tenure in the show’s history.

Is Cecily Strong with Child?

Cecily is not pregnant. SNL viewers have utilized Twitter to make assumptions about the cast over the years. Several times, audience members speculated that Cecily was expectant. As of this writing, Cecily has not made a public pregnancy announcement. It is unclear why viewers believed this. It could be due to her lengthy absences from the show in the past, or a change in her wardrobe.

However, Cecily has previously discussed a previous pregnancy. In November 2021, during a Weekend Update segment, Cecily criticized the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks. In the skit, she portrayed Goober the Clown, who revealed that she had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. In an episode of The View, she disclosed that Goober’s abortion story was not a joke, but rather a recounting of her own experience.

Cecily had previously stated in the sketch, “I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday.” Therefore, it should be safe, legal, and easily accessible.

Strong Cecily Baby and Husband

Cecily penned her autobiography, This Will All Be Over Soon: During the pandemic, she published a memoir in which she describes how she met her current companion. At a 2019 Christmas party, her agent introduced her to a mustachioed man whom she found extremely alluring.

Despite her social anxiety, intoxication, and exhaustion, she engaged in conversation with him and invited him back to her house. The book offers a candid and intimate look into her existence. The morning after spending the night together, she felt a bit more reserved, while the man she had met was more gregarious.

In 2020, they formalized their relationship on International Women’s Day. However, just a few weeks into their relationship, Jack contracted COVID-19, causing her to continuously worry about him.

Beyond his identity, there is little information available about Jack. Previously, from 2014 to 2015, Strong had a more public relationship with Saturday Night Live writer Mike O’Brien. Cecily, a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live, is currently unmarried and childless.