Is Candace Parker Lesbian? Her Sexuality May Shock You!

Candace Nicole Parker is a professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the Women’s National Basketball Association. During the 2008 WNBA draft, the Los Angeles Sparks picked her as the first overall pick. Parker is a versatile player who primarily plays forward and center.

Beginnings in Life and Work

Parker’s birthday is April 19th, hence he turned out to be a St. Louis, Missouri native. She is one of three siblings, the others being brothers Anthony Parker (a former NBA player) and John Parker.

When Parker was two years old, she and her family relocated to Naperville, Illinois, where she grew up. She was introduced to basketball at a young age by a family that was passionate about the sport. In the 1970s, her dad hooped it up for the Hawkeyes.

The Parkers were avid fans of the Chicago Bulls. For fear of falling short of the standards set by her father and brother, Candace chose to focus on soccer instead of basketball. When she was in eighth school, her family finally persuaded her to give basketball a try. Her dad was a big part of her training and feedback.

Parker reflected on the encounter, saying, “Because I was so much more athletic and knowledgeable about the game than anybody else, I often simply coasted, and he did stuff to make me upset, to test me. My dad would get in the car and leave the park if he didn’t think I was practicing hard enough.

And then I’d have to make a mad dash for home. Get in your car and drive home. After I learned that, I made it a point to frequent parks that were close to my home.”

Parker spent her childhood in the Chicago area, so it’s no surprise that she became a huge admirer of the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan. Her bedroom wall was adorned with a photograph of Ron Harper, her favorite player of all time.

Does Candace Parker Identify as Gay or Lesbian, or Is She Bi?

Candace Parker, a bisexual athlete, revealed her orientation on December 14, 2021.

She finds men and women equally attractive. Therefore, she has a dual sexual orientation (meaning that she is both lesbian and straight). In an Instagram post, Parker made the announcement. She also shared the news of her second pregnancy and met her new partner.

The Pregnant Wife of the Chicago Bears’ Star, Candace Parker

Anna Petrakova Is Candace Parker’s Wife

On December 14, 2019, she said “I do” to Anna. For two years, the pair managed to conceal their engagement from the public.

Anna, Parker’s girlfriend, is a professional basketball player in Russia. She played for teams like Dynamo Kursk and Dynamo Moscow, and she even captained the Russian national squad.

Petrakova and Candace have also shared the news that they are expecting. They may have conceived their child with the use of in vitro fertilization.

Parker and her daughter joined the Angel City FC ownership group in October 2020. The Los Angeles-based club debuted in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022. Parker and Anna Petrakova got married in 2019, and on December 14, 2021, they revealed they were expecting their first child together. In February 2022, Petrakova gave birth to a son.