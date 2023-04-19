Is Bruna Biancardi Pregnant? The Rumors Are Swirling!

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are expecting a child. The Brazilian soccer player and his model companion (previously fiancée) have announced they are expecting their first child together. Ney’s second child, following 11-year-old Davi Lucca.

The couple is commemorating their rekindled romance by having a child. They have not disclosed whether the baby will be a male or a girl.

Neymar and Biancardi Broke Off Their Engagement and Then Rekindled

Biancardi and Neymar started dating in 2021 and formalized their relationship in January of 2022. In August of 2022, however, shortly after announcing their engagement, they ended their relationship.

The model confirmed the breakup and denied infidelity rumors at the time: “I’ve always been myself, and you people know this, but since you keep asking, I’d like to clarify that I am not in a relationship and there was no infidelity. […] I am profoundly concerned for him and his family! I request that my name not be mentioned. Thank you kindly!”

Neymar and Bruna Are Overjoyed to Have a Child

The couple began dating again at the beginning of 2023, and have now reached the next stage of their relationship: having a child. Neymar and Biancardi wrote in their announcement post, “We’ve dreamed of your life, we’re planning your arrival, and we know you’re here to complete our love and brighten our days.”

The influencer, who has 3.6 million Instagram followers, concluded the post by stating, “You’re joining a beautiful family, with my sister, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles who already adore you very much! We can’t wait to see you, son/daughter!