The Latest on Bruce Willis’ Relationship Status: Married or Single?

As an American actor, Walter Bruce Willis has officially retired. After starring in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting, he went on to star in more than a hundred films, being known as an action hero thanks to his depiction of John McClane in the Die Hard movie and other roles.

How Long Has Brucie Been Married?

It was on March 21st, 2009, in Turks & Caicos that he wed model Emma Heming. The couple’s marriage has lasted for over 14 years. In 2005, while working out at Gunnar Peterson’s gym, the action actor and former model happened to catch one other’s eye.

When Did Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Last Appear in Public?

Emmy-winner Bruce announced his retirement from acting in March 2022 because of the degenerative ailment aphasia.

Emma said on Instagram that the actor had quit after being diagnosed with aphasia. “To Bruce’s incredible fans, we wanted to let you know that our dearly cherished Bruce has been dealing with some health concerns and was just diagnosed with aphasia, which is having a significant effect on his mental faculties. Bruce has given it a lot of thought, and as a result, he has decided to retire from the profession that has meant so much to him.

After that, Emma continued to post updates on social media concerning her husband’s health. The former model recently posted a throwback photo from a ski vacation they took together 15 years ago.

Emma recently offered a heartfelt explanation of how Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis has affected her life on Instagram, writing: She remarked, “I’m learning how to live with my sadness, which may be paralyzing at times.”

She went on to explain in the video how the love she and Bruce share for one another allowed her to cope with the loss of Bruce’s health: My stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis once told me that pain is the purest form of love there is. I pray it brings you some solace as well.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming’s kids?

Mabel and Evelyn Willis, Bruce and Emma’s daughters, are 10 and eight years old, respectively. Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 are Bruce and Demi Moore’s daughters; they all consider Emma their mother. With his eldest daughter Rumer’s recent pregnancy announcement, the father of five will soon become a grandfather.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming’s Wedding Anniversary

Emma and Bruce celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in March 2019 by returning to the beautiful Turks and Caicos site where they initially got married. It was a special occasion, so the couple renewed their wedding vows with the help of their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, as well as their grandchildren Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

With the caption, “We said, we do, again, 10 years later,” Emma posted an Instagram snapshot of her and Bruce kissing after the wedding. #happyanniversarymylove”.