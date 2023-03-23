Is Brittany and Jax Pregnant? Are Jax and Brittany Going to Be Parents!

Brittany Cartwright is a well-known American actress, model, television personality, entrepreneur, social media star, Internet sensation, and public figure. She is well-known around the nation for her role in the television miniseries ‘Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.’

Are Brittany and Jax Expecting?

There is no new information on Brittany’s pregnancy. When an admirer inquired, “When will Cruz have a sibling?” Cartwright commented, “If it were up to me, Jax would return as soon as possible lol.”

Many followers commented on an Instagram photo of Cartwright kissing her spouse of nearly four years in response to her news.

“Let the procreation begin!” an admirer commented.

We believe the second installment of “awwwww” is on its way, as another fan remarked.

Cartwright has frequently expressed her desire for more children. She told E! News shortly after giving birth to Cruz that she desired three children. She divulged, “Jax had always stated two, but when we got Cruz, he said I could have as many as I want.” Hence, we will likely finish up with three.

Three Additional “Vanderpump Rules” Moms Have Discussed Having More Children

During a “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom, Cruz was born. Ex-cast members Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark gave birth to their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021. Ocean was born to Lala Kent and her ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett in March of that year, and Summer Moon Honey Davies was born to Scheana Shay and Brock Davies in April of 2021.

In a December 2022 episode of her podcast “Straight Up with Stassi,” Schroeder said that her goal for 2023 was to grow her family. She stated, “Having a child is my primary goal for 2023.” “I’ve always desired a large family… I want to have as many children as possible.”

According to BravoTV.com, Kent, who is presently engaged in a heated custody fight with Emmett, plans to use a sperm donor if she becomes pregnant again in 2023.

“I’m thinking I’ll start trying to get pregnant in the summer,” Kent teased in November 2022, adding that she had already seen a reproductive specialist who assured her the process can be accelerated.

“‘You actually choose, pay, and the item arrives the next day,'” the specialist informed Kent, according to Kent. “Like, it’s extremely quick.”

Shay told Us Weekly that although she would desire another kid, she is scared to become pregnant again due to the issues she experienced during Summer’s delivery. According to The Preeclampsia Foundation, Shay was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening form of preeclampsia characterized by high blood pressure, increased liver enzymes, and low blood platelet counts, after the traumatic delivery.

Shay stated in late 2021, “I’ll be putting my eggs into embryos and exploring a surrogate, adoption, or taking our chances.” Shay told E! News in February 2023 that she has no plans to expand her family “anytime soon.”