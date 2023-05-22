Is Brianna Keilar Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Brianna Marie Keilar is an American journalist of Australian descent who presently co-anchors the afternoon edition of CNN News Central. She previously worked for CNN in Washington as a White House correspondent, senior political correspondent, Congressional correspondent, and general assignment correspondent.

Is Brianna Keilar Pregnant?

No, Brianna is not pregnant. It is inaccurate that she is expecting her second child. The pregnancy has not been announced or confirmed by the couple. She was previously married to Dave French. The ceremony took place on May 2, 2009. In 2016, they separated.

In the same year, she made her engagement to Lieutenant Colonel Fernando Lujan public. After that, the couple wed on December 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Antonio Allen Martinez Lujan, their first child, was born on June 8, 2018.

Because he was in Japan, Lt. Col. Fernando was unable to be with his wife Keilar. On a Thursday afternoon, she went into labor and drives herself to Georgetown University Hospital in less than forty minutes. Keilar and Lujan had a son from Lujan’s previous marriage.

Keilar spends her evenings with her two sons and spouse in order to maintain her fitness and divert her attention from her career. At that time, the entire family may be observed spending time together, because she finds it difficult to spend time with her family. Despite this, she balanced her personal and professional lives effectively.

Brianna’s Career as A News Journalist

Keilar began her broadcasting career at the CBS affiliate KIMA in Yakima, Washington. She co-hosted the morning drivetime program Billy, Blue, and Brianna: Morning Zoo on the contemporary hits radio station KFFM. Prior to joining CBS News, she served as an anchor, reporter, and producer on a CBS broadcast that appeared on MTVU, the student network of MTV.

She was also a substitute anchor for Up to the Minute on CBS News and a freelance reporter for the weekend edition of CBS Evening News. As a reporter for CNN Newsource, Keilar transitioned from CBS to CNN, where she covered breaking news and reported from the nation’s capital for the network’s 800 partner stations, including the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre, when she was the first CNN correspondent on the scene.

Keilar received the 2009 Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for Distinguished Reporting of Congress from the National Press Foundation for her coverage of the $700 billion bank bailout during the autumn of 2008 while covering Congress. White House Correspondents’ Association awarded Keilar the 2014 Aldo Beckman Memorial Award for her coverage of Obamacare implementation while covering the Obama White House.