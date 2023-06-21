Is Brad Mondo Gay? Discovering His Sexual Orientation!

In the ever-expanding worlds of social media and celebrity culture, the personal lives of public figures are frequently the subject of rumors and speculation. One such figure who has attracted attention is a renowned cosmetologist and YouTube personality Brad Mondo. This article seeks to answer the query that has been circulating: Is Brad Mondo homosexual?

Brad has known he is gay since a very young age, but he kept it a secret throughout elementary school. Shortly after entering high school, he began dating a female and began telling everyone he is bisexual; only a few of his closest friends knew he was gay. After he attempted to flirt with the boy he liked and told him he was homosexual, the boy told everyone in school, which devastated Brad, despite the fact that most of his friends accepted him for who he is. Brad then came out to his parents, who already knew he was homosexual and were completely accepting of everything.

Childhood and Schooling

Brad and his younger brother Eric were raised in Franklin by their father, a hairdresser and proprietor of his own salon, and their mother, a high school history teacher.

Brad developed an interest in modeling at a very young age, and because he was always somewhat feminine, he was bullied in secondary and high school. He found solace in listening to music, participating in the school’s drama society, and practicing his hairstyling techniques on wigs that his father had purchased for him. In 2012, he graduated high school and decided against pursuing a college degree in order to focus on his vocation.

Social Media Celebrity and Hair Stylist Professions

Brad established his Instagram account in 2013 and immediately began uploading images of his works; he currently has over 1.5 million followers and has uploaded approximately 120 images to his account.

Brad believes he is very attractive and has beautiful eyes and hair, so the majority of photographs feature his visage. Additionally, Brad uses Instagram to promote his product, XMondoHair.

In addition to being very active on YouTube, where he launched his channel on 28 April 2015, there are presently over 6.1 million subscribers and over 850 million views for all of Brad’s videos combined. He uploads a variety of videos, including tests of cheap drugstore shampoos, reactions to do-it-yourself hair dyeing, and giving tips and advice – two of his most popular videos are “HAIRDRESSER REACTS TO JOJO SIWA RUINING HER HAIR FOR 11 MINUTES STRAIGHT”, which has been seen over 20 million times since 6 October 2018 and “Hairdresser Reacts To Americas Next Top Model Makeovers S.24” which has also been seen around 20 million times since 28 January 2018.

Brad is also active on Facebook, where he has amassed nearly three million followers, and he has been active on Twitter since May 2017, where he currently has approximately 160,000 followers. He is currently devoting a great deal of his leisure time to his TikTok account, where he primarily posts humorous hair-related videos; he has over 6.2 million followers and over 167 million likes. TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms on the web, used to publish short videos that are typically humorous but can also be frightening, educational, or motivational.

Brad also sells his merchandise, including shirts, sweatshirts, and other items, on the Internet.