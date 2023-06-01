Is Bonnie Raitt Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

Bonnie Raitt, the renowned blues singer-songwriter from the United States, has captivated audiences for decades with her soulful voice and impressive guitar abilities. Raitt, a prominent figure in the music industry, has always kept her personal life private. This article investigates the allegations surrounding Bonnie Raitt’s sexual orientation and debunks the rumors with facts.

Is Bonnie Raitt Gay?

Raitt’s sexuality is unclear, she has faced gay rumors due to her association with the LGBTQ+ community. As a young feminist, she told a Bonnie Raitt fan site that she brushed shoulders with the lesbian community. The artist added that she had crushes on homosexual dancers who were uninterested in her as a child.

“I meet a lot of lesbian women,” Raitt said of her LGBTQ+ fanbase, “especially at receptions following my performances and for political events.” However, I was unaware of my popularity in the community. That is wonderful to hear. I’m ecstatic.”

Bonnie Raitt’s previous public relationships have all been with males. After meeting in Los Angeles, she married actor Michael O’Keefe in the early 1990s.

Raitt told Rolling Stone in 1990, “He called, and when I got back we went out and have been hanging out ever since.” However, we are not joined at the hip. Since he lives in New York and I live here, we occasionally see each other.”

Raitt dated Rob Fraboni, a record producer. Due to their demanding professions, the couple had to end their relationship. Additionally, she was linked to the musician’s Warren Zevon, Jackson Browne, and Euge Groove.

Bonnie Raitt Was Married to Michael O’keefe in The Past

In 1991, Bonnie wed actor Michael O’Keefe, best known for his portrayal of Danny Noonan in Caddyshack. They had been married for eight years before filing for divorce in 1999. No specific cause was given for their decision to end the relationship. Nonetheless, it appears that they dated long-distance for some time.

Bonnie grew up in a generation without social media, so her romantic relationships were not as widely known. In the same Rolling Stone interview, Bonnie was also queried about her ex, the renowned record producer Rob Fraboni. Rob, who had previously collaborated with Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, worked with Bonnie as well. However, the combination of work and play became too much for them.

During her lifetime, Bonnie was allegedly linked to jazz saxophonist Euge Groove, as well as musicians Jackson Browne and Warren Zevon, according to SDLGBTN. There were also rumors that Bonnie was homosexual due to the fact that she was frequently seen with women and was an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. This has never been substantiated, however.

Is Bonnie Raitt Dating Anyone?

Multiple sources claim that Bonnie began courting actor John Larroquette in 2009 and that they are still together. John has been married to his wife Elizabeth Larroquette since 1975, so this seems to be false.

Given that Bonnie did not celebrate her Grammy’s victory with a significant other, we believe she is presently single.