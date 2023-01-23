Are Bilal and Shaeeda Expecting a Child?

Bilal and Shaeeda’s Pregnancy Update, 90 Weeks Fiancé They intended to start a family before Shaeeda reached 40, and Bilal Hazziez was supportive of the idea. But they just got some very upsetting pregnancy news. The news of whether or not Bilal and Shaeeda are expecting is greatly anticipated by fans. This story gives us some insight into whether or not Bilal and Shaeeda are expecting a child.

Are Bilal and Shaeeda Expecting a Baby?

90-Day The news of her unplanned pregnancy has been devastating for the fiancee, Shaeeda Sween. She and her husband, Bilal Hazziez, intended to start a family as soon as possible and we’re committed to doing so before they turned 40. Even more so, it was stipulated in their prenuptial agreement. Because a woman’s chances of having a child that is born healthy decline with her age, this is why. It was revealed in the preview for the next episode that the two were hit with some pretty upsetting news. The stresses of stardom and all the accompanying drama make it unlikely that these two will ever have children.

Is Bilal Still Seeing Shaeeda?

The newlyweds came back for the season 7 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After to wrap up their story. After a visit from her friend Eutrice, Shaeeda begins to seriously consider leaving her spouse if he does not agree with her desire to start a family. This is in stark contrast to the happily married pair on TV. Even though Bilal and Shaeeda have had some arguments on-screen, they are still a couple. On the weekend of December 20-22, 2022, Shaeeda announced on Instagram Stories that she will be spending time with her boyfriend, Bilal. She captioned a photo of herself and her realtor husband with the words “with my favorite person.”

A Shaeeda 90-Day Fiance Hairstyle

On 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda often shows off her hair while wearing a headscarf. Nonetheless, once Bilal became weary of constantly having to re-arrange her hairpins, TLC viewers are ready to see her with her natural hair. The actress who is an observant Muslim and wears hijab wishes her Instagram fans “Eid Mubarak,” which means “Blessed feast/festival” in Arabic. Both Shaeeda and Bilal have trusted marriages according to Islamic law.

Unveiled Marriage after 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé viewers were given a photo of Shaeeda Sween without her hijab. Illustration provided by TLC. Muslim Shaeeda Sween, from Trinidad and Tobago, always wears a headscarf whenever she appears on 90 Day Fiance. She’s already been put through hell by the 90 Day Fiance viewers demanding she takes off her veil so they can see her face.

Dating for 90 Days

Popular American reality show 90 Days with My New Husband may be seen on TLC. The program tracks couples who have been issued a K-1 visa, which is provided to foreign partners of U.S. citizens and allows them 90 days to get married. In 2014, on January 12th, the premiere episode of the show’s first of nine seasons aired.

The series includes 18 additional products, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which follows online-only couples who have not yet begun the K-1 visa application process, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which covers previous 90 Day Fiancé couples after they have married.