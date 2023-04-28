Is Ben Platt Gay? A Look into His Queer Identity!

Benjamin Schiff Platt is an actor, singer, and songwriter from the United States. As a child, he began his acting career in musical theater, appearing in performances of The Sound of Music and The Book of Mormon before rising to popularity as the titular character in the Broadway coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Is Ben Platt Gay?

Platt is a gay man. He told his family when he was thirteen, and he came out publicly in 2019, prior to the release of his song “Ease My Mind.” Platt started dating Noah Galvin on January 12, 2020. The couple is now engaged, and people are curious about his fiancée.

Who is Ben Platt’s fiancé Noah Galvin?

Noah Galvin was born on May 6, 1994, in Katonah, New York, and is an actor and singer. He began acting in 2013 and has since been in the films Booksmart, Assassination Nation, and The Two Princes. Galvin has been a recurrent character on ABC’s The Good Doctor as Dr. Asher Wolke since 2020, and he previously appeared in the ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals.

Galvin has also appeared on Broadway and was appointed Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen replacement when Platt revealed in 2017 that he would be quitting the show to focus on his film career.

When did Ben Platt and Noah Galvin get engaged?

Platt and Galvin first kept their romance quiet, but they’re now discussing important milestones with admirers on social media. Platt announced their engagement on Instagram on November 25, 2022.

“He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt captioned a sequence of engagement images. Galvin also commented on the occasion, revealing that he cried for hours.

“I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours,” he wrote in the description of his Instagram image. Galvin first confirmed their connection in May 2020, when he appeared on the podcast Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine.

“This morning, I asked him, ‘Are we allowed to talk about this?'” “And he’s like, ‘Don’t get into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can find out,'” Galvin recalled at the time.

Platt and Galvin are not the first Evans couple to date. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross, who both played Evan Hansen at one point, are also dating.