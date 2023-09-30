Is Ben Hardy Gay? From X-Men to Personal Life: The Inside Scoop

Ben Hardy is a skilled British actor who has established a name for himself in the industry thanks to his work in film and television. Ben Hardy was born Ben Jones on January 2, 1991, in Bournemouth, England. Later in life, he decided to perform under the name Ben Hardy.

Hardy gained widespread recognition for his performance as Peter Beale in the long-running British soap opera “EastEnders.” His performance in the role garnered him widespread critical acclaim as well as a significant number of devoted followers. However, it was his move to the big screen that finally propelled him into international success and established him as a household name.

In the blockbuster film “X-Men: Apocalypse” from 2016, he played the part of Warren Worthington III, also known as Angel, which is considered to be one of his most prominent performances. The charming performance that Hardy turned in allowed him to exhibit his versatility as an actor and led to other possibilities in Hollywood.

Addressing the Question: Is Ben Hardy Gay?

Ben Hardy has not come out as being gay to anyone. Despite this, it is clear that he strongly stands behind the LGBTQ+ community. Hardy, when asked about his sexual orientation in an interview with Attitude Magazine in 2016, responded, “I’m not gay, but I’m a firm advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.”

His unprecedented appearance on the cover of the magazine marked a landmark event by drawing attention to the support that a straight actor provides for the LGBTQ+ cause in the UK.

Date Event Summary 2016 Appears on the cover of Attitude Magazine Hardy emerges as the first straight actor in a leading LGBTQ+ magazine in the UK. 2023 Stars in the queer drama film ‘Unicorns’ Praised for its authenticity, Hardy’s role as Luke garners acclaim from critics and fans.

Also Read: Is Morgan Wade Gay: Diving into Her Alleged Gay Relationships

Ben Hardy’s Relationships

In the year 2020, there were rumors that Ben was dating Olivia Cooke. After starring together in the British thriller “Pixie,” their connection became closer to one another. Even though it wasn’t very long, people couldn’t stop talking about the two of them together.

A few years later, in 2021, Ben began a romantic relationship with Jessica Plummer. Their blossoming relationship began when they met on the set of the BBC drama “The Girl Before.” During the course of production, it is believed that the two became quite close to one another.

However, the news that was delivered to supporters of Ben and Jessica was disheartening. According to rumors, the pair broke up after dating for a total of 18 months before making their decision. It is speculated that the cause for their separation is the hectic nature of their schedules.

Ben Hardy’s Recognition in the LGBTQ+ Community

Within the LGBTQ+ spectrum, Hardy enjoys significant admiration. His features in various LGBTQ+ periodicals and the love from LGBTQ+ followers have solidified this.

Acknowledging the outpouring of support, Hardy has expressed gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to champion LGBTQ+ rights through his platform.

Conclusion

Ben Hardy’s recent endeavors spotlight his association with the LGBTQ+ community. From starring in the resonant drama ‘Unicorns’ to gracing Attitude Magazine’s cover, his influence in promoting LGBTQ+ narratives is undeniable. While he might be playing gay characters on screen, it’s essential to discern that Ben Hardy isn’t gay in real life. Instead, he remains a steadfast ally and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community