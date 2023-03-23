Is Ben Barnes Gay? The Secret Life of Ben Barnes!

Benjamin Thomas Barnes is an actor and singer from England. He is most recognised for his roles as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, Logan Delos in Westworld, Billy Russo/Jigsaw in The Punisher, and The Darkling in Shadow and Bone on Netflix. Fans of Barnes have long speculated about the actor’s sexual orientation, questioning whether he is gay.

Is Ben Barnes Gay?

As of this writing, there is no conclusive evidence that Barnes is homosexual. Yet his dating history provides ample evidence of his engagement in romantic relationships with women, demonstrating he is straight.

As to whether or not Barnes is now in a relationship, remains unknown. The actor is extremely discreet about his romantic relationships on social media and in interviews. His relationship status in 2023 is currently single, and he is also not married.

Gay Rumors Originated in A Gay Scene

Barnes’ homosexuality was not the subject of random speculation. It began when he exchanged a kiss with his co-star Basil Hallward (portrayed by Ben Chaplin) in the film Damian Gray.

In an unexpected turn of events, his main character, Damian Gray, had an intimate relationship with a character of the same gender. His character, who was not labelled as homosexual, led a hedonistic lifestyle.

In the fictitious TV series Westworld, the British actor also portrayed a homosexual character. His portrayal of gay characters sparked rumours that he was gay, but it was impossible to draw conclusive findings. The Gold-Digger actor has never remarked about his sexual orientation.

The only thing he has ever done is explain why he selected homosexual authors. In an interview with Interview magazine in 2008, he stated that sexuality was a matter of interest to everyone.

Nothing can be determined for the time being till the London native reveals his sexual orientation or relationship status.

Has Been Associated with Many Actresses

Barnes’ purported romance has never been confirmed, but he has been linked to many Hollywood actresses.

He was related to British actress Tamsin Egerton in September 2009. But, rumours that they were dating were false as Egerton denied that they were more than just pals.

The Punisher star was also linked to actresses such as Meganne Young and Felicity Jones. But neither of the celebs commented on their relationship or verified it.

Later, in January 2021, it was believed that the 37-year-old actor was dating his longtime pal Julianne Hough. The romance rumour was fuelled by their cordial encounter at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles during an ice cream outing. But, a source close to the pair dismissed the allegation once again.