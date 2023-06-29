Is Becky Habersberger Pregnant? The Rumors Surrounding Her Pregnancy!

Becky Habersberger, the popular internet personality and Try Guys member has won over fans all over the world with her contagious personality and hilarious abilities. Rumors and conjecture about a probable pregnancy have been circulating recently, leaving fans impatiently awaiting confirmation. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty and differentiate fact from fantasy.

Is Becky Habersberger Pregnant?

Becky is not pregnant. There is no sign that she is pregnant. Despite rising speculation, Becky Habersberger has kept mum about the pregnancy speculations. She has not verified or rejected the rumors, leaving admirers to wonder and speculate. This quiet has just fuelled the flames of speculation, with fans examining her social media accounts for any hints or clues.

Related: Is Liv Morgan Pregnant? Unveiling the Truth of Her Pregnancy!

When Did She Marry?

Keith and Becky married on September 24, 2017, after six years of dating. Keith is often considered the most grounded member of the tremendously funny foursome.

They originally met while studying at Illinois State University.

Keith graduated from the School of Theatre and Dance in 2008. Becky graduated from college in 2012. They both majored in acting, according to Illinois State University News.

Keith began working for BuzzFeed in 2014. He quickly ascended the corporate ladder, using an internship as a springboard to a career as a video producer and development partner. In 2014, Keith, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Ned Fulmer launched the Try Guys video series.

Becky went on to have a hugely successful career as a cosmetic artist, beauty influencer, and podcast host after graduating.

She also generates content as a member of the Try Wives, an act formed by the Try Guys’ wives. She also starred in a series of movies on the Try Wives Wine Time website, a collaborative initiative with Ariel Fulmer and Maggie Bustamante. The Try Guys executive produced Try Wives Wine Time.

Related: Is Hannah Flood Pregnant? Unraveling the Rumors Surrounding the Popular Celebrity

Meet Becky on Tik Tok

Becky, in addition to being a podcast host and make-up artist, has a personal TikTok profile where she routinely uploads content.

She enjoys posting short videos of herself addressing current events on social media and in the news and soliciting feedback from her fans.

She may be found on TikTok under the handle @becksmecks2, where she currently has 313,000 followers.