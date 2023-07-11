Is Bebe Rexha Pregnant? Unveiling the Truth Behind The Pregnancy Speculations!

In the entertainment industry, fans are always fascinated by the private lives of their beloved celebrities. Bebe Rexha, a talented vocalist and songwriter, has recently been the center of attention due to pregnancy rumors. Fans are eager to discover the truth behind these rumors, as social media platforms have been abuzz with speculation and enthusiasm. Let’s delve into the specifics and examine the most recent developments concerning Bebe Rexha’s alleged pregnancy.

Is Bebe Rexha Pregnant?

No, Bebe Rexha is not pregnant. Bebe Rexha’s admirers might be disappointed if they discover that she is not pregnant. It’s just that she’s improving intermittently. Internet rumors circulated in 2019 that she was expectant.

People were extremely astonished by her figure-hugging outfit. She thought the rumors were amusing, so she wrote on Twitter that she wasn’t pregnant and was just “chubby.”

Some individuals tend to acquire and lose weight in a similar manner. Bebe Rexha is among those individuals. This has nothing to do with pregnancy.

Fans are also intrigued by her boyfriend as a result of the pregnancy rumors. Bebe Rexha’s partner is Keyan Safyari, with whom she has been involved for a long time.

He is a filmmaker, in case you were wondering. He also owns Moving Images Entertainment Inc., a production company situated in Los Angeles.

In March 2020, the couple began dating. In February 2022, the couple was spotted strolling in West Hollywood, demonstrating that their relationship was still strong.

Moreover, love is growing stronger. However, neither has yet made arrangements to have more children. Therefore, it is evident that Bebe Rexha is not currently expectant.

Related: Is Abbie Cornish Pregnant? Exploring Abbie Cornish’s Possible Pregnancy!

Is She in A Relationship?

Yes, Bebe Rexha has been in a relationship with Keyan Safyari since 2020.

Since September of that year, when they were spotted kissing outside of Rexha’s Los Angeles residence, the two have been linked. In the autumn of that year, she gave the director a Ferrari for his birthday.

“I have a very wonderful man in my life right now,” she said at the time to Entertainment Tonight. “He is a truly remarkable individual, and he makes me joyful! It feels natural,” she elaborated.

Related: Is Lauren Laverne Pregnant? Unraveling the Rumors of Pregnancy!

What Is Keyan Safyari’s Occupation?

Before entering the industry as a visual effects and editing editor, the college graduate studied cinematography and direction. Later, he worked as a cinematographer for short films, features, advertisements, and music videos. After his time as a cinematographer, he began to direct and produce films.

He has worked on The Bachelorette, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017, So You Think You Can Dance, MasterChef, and the Emmy Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Keyan also established Moving Images Entertainment Inc., a Los Angeles-based “global film, television, and commercial production and production services company” that “specializes in all aspects of production, from pre-production to post-production.” They “provide our customers and clients with producers, directors, cinematographers, editors, photographers, VFX Artists, film and video crews, as well as equipment and rentals.”

According to his Instagram bio, the director also plays ice hockey. Unfortunately, it is unknown whether he participates in a Los Angeles recreational league or performs on a casual basis.