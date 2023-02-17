Professional Stunt Performer’s Mysterious Marriage And Relationship

Brandon “Bam” Margera (born September 28, 1979) is a former professional skateboarder, stunt performer, media personality, and filmmaker from the United States. In the early 2000s, he shot to notoriety as one of the stars of the MTV reality stunt shows Jackass and its later sequels. He also wrote and directed the films Haggard and Minghags and the Jackass spin-off series Viva La Bam, Bam’s Unholy Union, Bam’s World Domination, and Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show. Bam Margera, born Brandon “Bam” Margera, is a stunt performer, television personality, actor, writer, director, and skateboarder from the United States. Bam Margera’s net worth is $5 million as of 2023. Throughout the early 2000s, he became prominent with MTV’s comic reality show Jackass. He also appeared in the series seasons and spin-offs.

Bam Margera’s dating life

Nicole Margera is Bam Margera’s current wife. The pair began dating in 2009 and have been together for 14 years, one month, and sixteen days. On September 28, 1979, the American Reality Star was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania—a former reality TV star on Johnny Knoxville’s Jackass prank and stunt show. Later on, he had his own MTV show, Viva La Bam.

Nicole Margera is Bam Margera’s wife as of 2023. They started dating about 2009. He and she both have the sign of Aquarius. Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are the most compatible signs with Libra, while Cancer and Capricorn are thought to be the least compatible. Bam is 43 years old, while Nicole Margera is 39.

Bam Margera has at least nine previous relationships, according to CelebsCouples. He has never been married before. Bam Margera and Nicole Margera have been together for 14 years, 1 month, and 16 days. Bam Margera will be 44 years old in 222 days. Check out FamousDetails for the top 10 facts about Bam Margera.

Bam Magera’s biography

Bam Margera, born on September 28, 1979, will be 43 years old in 2023. He grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in the United States. He is of American nationality and follows the Christian faith. He enrolled in a school to receive a proper education but dropped out after his junior year. His mother took on the job of homeschooling him. He later took the four General Educational Development tests.

After passing these exams, he received the GED certificate, a legal qualification equivalent to a high school diploma in the United States. Brandon Margera is his given name. Nonetheless, his grandfather gave him the moniker “Bam Bam” because he liked to run into walls and bang himself as a child.

His mother had an appearance on the reality show Bam. She has starred in several reality films and television shows, including Jackass, Jackass Backyard BBQ, Viva La Bam, and Celebrity Fit Club.

About Bam’s relationship

