Is Bad Bunny Gay? Unveiling the Truth Behind His Sexual Orientation!

Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, professionally known as Bad Bunny, is a rapper and vocalist from Puerto Rico. His musical style is predominantly characterized by Latin trap and reggaeton, but he also incorporates elements from a variety of other genres.

Is Bad Bunny Gay

Bad Bunny is not Gay. According to Bunny, sexuality is malleable. He stated, “Ultimately, I do not know if I will like a man in 20 years. One never knows what the future holds. However, I am currently heterosexual and I like women.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Dating?

It is conceivable but not confirmed. Before the alleged double date, on February 16, 2023, the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip that matches the description of Kendall and Bad Bunny. This prominent model’s sister was spotted playing tonsil tennis with Bad Bunny at a Los Angeles private club.

Multiple sources told People that on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall has recently started hanging out with him,” said a second source. Friends introduced the couple. A few weeks ago, he moved to Los Angeles and purchased a property. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is unlike the men she has dated in the past. He is very attractive.”

According to a second source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the affair may develop into something more serious. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” a source revealed. “The relationship is still young, but they appreciate each other’s company and like one another. Saturday night, they dined with Hailey, Justin, and their mutual acquaintances at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. So far, it has been enjoyable for both of them.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently purchased a new home in Los Angeles, where he has been spending a great deal of time.” The source adds that the couple is having a great time. “Kendall met him through a common acquaintance, and the two became fast friends. Currently, it’s not serious, and the two are enjoying themselves.”

On March 8, 2023, Bad Bunny and Kendall were spotted on a second date, and according to TMZ, they were growing closer and “all over each other” as they left Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, and almost kissed. The news source continued, “We can’t see their lips touching, but both of her hands are around his neck, as is customary when kissing. It is undeniably PDA and confirms dating rumors.”

In addition to the dates they had in early March, the two went on additional dates. A source told Us Weekly on March 29, 2023, the new couple was “openly kissing” at the Los Angeles hotspot Sushi Fumi. The source adds that the couple was “extremely affectionate” while eating dinner.

Bad Bunny and Kendall were observed equestrian riding together on April 3, 2023. Bad Bunny and Kendall “spent about 90 minutes riding horses, including one very romantic ride where he was behind her holding on tightly,” according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

The founder of 818 Tequila was previously romantically linked to Devin Booker. People reported on November 21, 2022, that the couple officially separated in October 2022. According to sources, the two were extremely occupied with their jobs and endeavors. “Both have incredibly busy schedules with their careers right now, and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. According to another source, “They have a great deal of love and respect for one another and wish each other the best.”

Entertainment Tonight was informed by another source of the split. “Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” a source revealed in November 2022. “Both are still young and exceedingly busy in their respective careers. It was becoming increasingly challenging for them to balance their relationship with their busy schedules.” Additionally, the source stated, “there are no hard feelings between them, and the decision was mutual.” The couple split up in July 2022 but reconciled in August of the same year. A source told E! News at the time, “Kendall is in great spirits since the breakup.” “She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, so she’s really focused on work,” they said, adding, “she’s not really open to dating right now.”

Since 2017, Bad Bunny has been in a sporadic relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri. According to speculations, the two were in an open relationship. Gabriela was featured on several tracks from Bad Bunny’s 2022 hit album Un Verano Sin T. On “El Apagón,” Berlingeri sang, “Let them depart. This is my beach and my property.” “This is a song from the heart,” Bad Bunny told the New York Times. “I did not wish to acquire a renowned artist. It is a sincere message, so I wanted someone to sing it with passion.” When Bad Bunny was observed at a Los Angeles Lakers game with another woman, breakup rumors began to circulate.