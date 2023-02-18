Rapper Bad Bunny’s Dating Rumours With The Super Model Kendal Jenner

Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio (born March 10, 1994) is a Puerto Rican rapper and vocalist better known as Bad Bunny. His musical style is primarily classified as Latin trap and reggaeton, influenced by various genres. He shot to fame in 2016 with his song “Diles,” which landed him a deal with Hear This Music. Throughout the next few years, he gained popularity with songs like “Soy Peor”. And collaborations with Farruko, Karol G, Ozuna, J Balvin, and others. Also, his breakthrough came in 2018 with his appearances on Cardi B’s number-one single “I Like It” with J Balvin and his top-ten single “Mia” with Drake.

Bad Bunny’s dating life

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been linked after the rapper and singer was seen with an unknown woman. Fans of the Puerto Rican musician, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. They have been trying to figure out what is going on in his love life. Furthermore, nothing has been proven, but the rumour mill has begun to spin after the two were purportedly seen hanging around.

Since 2017, the 28-year-old Grammy winner has been romantically linked to designer Gabriela Berlingeri, 29. Also, the Specifics of their relationship have become increasingly unclear in recent months. According to the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, Bad Bunny and Jenner were spotted together at The Bird Street Club in Los Angeles.

Also Read: Find Out The Dating Rumors Of Becky G With Her Long-Time Boyfriend

Bad Bunny’s early life

Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio was born on March 10, 1994, in the Vega Baja community of Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico. Tito Martnez, his father, was a truck driver, and Lysaurie Ocasio, his mother, is a retired schoolteacher. Also, his parents frequently listened to salsa, merengue, and pop songs. Bernie and Bysael are his two younger brothers.

“I wasn’t the youngster that got embroiled in the streets,” he’s stated. I preferred to spend my time at home with my family. He went to church every week as a child with his devout Catholic mother and sang in the church choir until he was 13 years old. He became interested in artists he heard on the radio after leaving the choir, particularly Daddy Yankee and Héctor Lavoe.

Also Read: Sensational Musician And Artist Rihanna’s Dating Update: All You Need To Know

Bad Bunny’s career

He began writing and creating his interpretations at 14, and in 2013, he began publishing his songs on SoundCloud. Including “Get” in 2013, “Tentación” in 2014, and “Just let me know” in 2015. In 2016, his song “Diles” piqued the interest of SoundCloud DJ Luian, who signed him to his record label, Hear this Music. His track “Soy Peor” peaked at number 19 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Singles chart.

Also, Ahora Me Llama,” Bad Bunny’s May 2017 collaboration with Karol G, peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot Latin Singles chart. Furthermore, it was recognised in “Alt—favourites: Latino’s The Songs Of 2017” as one of the top Latin songs of 2017.