Is Avril Lavigne Pregnant? Could a Baby Be on The Way?

Avril Ramona Lavigne is a Canadian musician. She committed to a two-album recording deal with Arista Records at the age of 16. The best-selling album of the twenty-first century by a Canadian artist is Let Go, her debut studio album.

Is Avril Lavigne Pregnant?

Avril Lavigne is not expecting a child. First off, there is no reason to think that the singer, 37, is expecting a child. Avril and her fiance have not discussed having a child. However, none of the musician’s social media posts or images hint that she might be expecting a child.

When a celebrity becomes pregnant, they or their spokespersons typically announce the development. We should stop speculating because it has not occurred in Avril’s case.

Does Avril Lavigne Have Children?

In April of 2018, Avril had birth and kept it a secret from the public. She published a picture of her growing tummy later that month, confirming to the media that she had given birth. Her son is even less well-known than her daughter. Nevertheless, as soon as new details about her child are made available, we’ll let you know.

Relationships

Deryck Whibley, who plays rhythm guitar and is the lead vocalist for Sum 41, and Lavigne started dating when Lavigne was 19 years old. Whibley proposed to her in June 2005. On July 15, 2006, the pair exchanged vows in Montecito, California. With the remark, “I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” Lavigne filed for divorce on October 9, 2009.

On November 16, 2010, the divorce was legally finalized. Brody Jenner, a cast member of The Hills, and Lavigne began dating in February 2010. The couple broke up in January 2012, after two years into their relationship.

In July 2012, Lavigne started dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, a fellow Canadian musician. While they collaborated to develop and record songs for Lavigne’s fifth album in March 2012, their connection grew. After dating for one month, Lavigne and Kroeger got engaged in August 2012.

After one year of dating, the pair wed at the Château de la Napoule, a restored medieval castle on the Mediterranean in the South of France, on July 1, 2013 (Canada Day). Lavigne confirmed her divorce from Kroeger via her official Instagram account on September 2, 2015.

In 2018, Lavigne started dating Phillip Sarofim, a billionaire. He and she split up in 2019. She reportedly started dating musician Pete Jonas in 2020, according to People magazine. Mod Sun and her later started dating in March 2021. Their engagement, which Lavigne announced on her social media channels in April 2022 and ultimately ended in February 2023.