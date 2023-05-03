Is Aubrey Plaza Gay? Exploring Aubrey Plaza’s LGBTQ+ Identity!

American actress, comedian, and producer Aubrey Christina Plaza. She portrayed April Ludgate on the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 and also appeared in the FX drama series Legion.

Is Aubrey Plaza Gay?

Aubrey Plaza is not gay. He Opens Up to VanityFair About Her Sexuality. Plaza stated, “I am aware that I have an androgynous quality and that my energy has a masculine quality.” “It’s no secret that women find me attractive. I’m also interested in them. I fell for both men and women. I’m powerless.”

Plaza acknowledged that by the age of 12, she had found a home in community theater, which allowed her to let her “freak flag fly.” Although she grew up in a predominantly Irish Catholic and Republican area, her family has always been accepting of her sexual orientation, according to the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates actress. Her younger sister is a lesbian, and Plaza has a sizable fan base within the LGBT community.

“It makes sense to me,” Plaza said. “I feel as though I operate in a manner that only gays can fully comprehend… In the same way that I was obsessed with Judy Garland as a child, I was also preoccupied with how much she meant to her fans.

Who is Aubrey Plaza’s husband

I Heart Huckabees, Digging for Fire, and Horse Girl were conceived by the author-turned-director. He has collaborated with Plaza on a number of projects, including Life After Beth (the 2014 film, not the Amy Schumer-led Hulu series), Joshy, The Little Hours, and Spin Me Round.

When Did the Relationship Begin?

Unfortunately, we do not know a great deal about their relationship due to the fact that they have kept intimate details private. We do know that they began dating in 2011, however.

Prior to this interview, Plaza told People that their shared interests are the secret to their relationship’s success. She stated, “I believe that when you’re with someone in your field, they understand your situation on a deeper level.” Therefore, it is clear that you are able to support one another and fully appreciate the voyage we are both on.

They Have Attended Public Events

They have participated in red-carpet events and press excursions. Plaza could accompany Baena to the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, where she is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture for The White Lotus. In competition with her is Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, Claire Danes for Fleishman Is in Trouble, Niecy Nash for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven.

Are They Married?

In May 2021, Plaza revealed that she discreetly tied the knot with Baena. On Instagram, the White Lotus actress referred to Baena as her “sweet husband” to proclaim the exciting news. The caption read, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for conceiving of another film that takes us to Italy to cause more mischief.”