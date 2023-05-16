Is Ashley Strohmier Pregnant? Ashley Strohmier Expecting a Bundle of Joy!

Ashley Strohmier is a news anchor and reporter for Fox News. She joined the network in 2019 and has since become well-known to viewers for delivering breaking news and in-depth analysis on a variety of topics. Ashley Strohmier is also a frequent guest host on FOX & Friends First (weekdays, 4-6 AM/ET). According to our records, she joined the network in March 2020 and is based in New York.

She began her journalism career as a radio news anchor before making the transition to television news. She has covered significant events such as Hurricane Dorian, the California wildfires, and the upcoming presidential election in 2020. According to search engine results, Fox News anchor Ashley Strohmier is known for her clear and concise delivery of the news as well as her ability to interact personally with viewers. She continues to make an impact in the world of broadcast journalism and is a valuable member of the Fox News team.

Is Ashley Strömier Expecting?

Yes, Ashley Stromier is pregnant. The co-host of ‘Fox & Friends First‘ revealed she is expecting a son in October. She is in a relationship with Michael Counihan but is unmarried.

Career

Ashley began covering crime, state and local politics for KMIZTV (ABC) in Columbia, Missouri in 2013 as a general assignment reporter and anchor. During her tenure at ABC, Strohmier held a variety of positions, including that of a solo anchor for News This Morning, which she produced, anchored, and managed daily.

Ashley formerly served as a host for the FOX-affiliated television station FOX 22 in Columbia, Missouri, where she reported live from the site of various news events throughout the state. In March 2020, she joined FOX News Channel (FNC) as an overnight anchor and news correspondent. In 2010, Ashley was crowned Miss Missouri USA. As Miss Missouri USA, she traveled throughout Missouri and the adjacent states to host events, speak at public events, and attend graduations.

What Is Ashley Strohmier’s Age?

In this section, we will describe how old Ashely is. So let us inform you that she is 31 years old and that he was born on January 1, 1981.