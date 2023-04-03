Is Ashley McBryde Gay? An Inside Look at Her Life!

Ashley McBryde is an American singer-songwriter of country music. She grew up in Arkansas, and from a young age, she was drawn to numerous genres of music. She also acquired a penchant for songwriting and eventually relocated to Nashville in pursuit of a career in music.

Is Ashley McBryde Gay?

She is not Gay. Like other celebrities, Ashley McBryde has had to deal with rumors regarding her sexual orientation. Yet, there is no information about Ashley’s sexual orientation.

Hence, we accept that it is only a false accusation without solid evidence. Physically, she is straight. The speculation about her sexual orientation may have begun on December 11, 2013, when Ashley tweeted the term “gay.”

Is Ashley Mc Bryde Dating Anyone?

McBryde has revealed little about her life, including her relationship status, throughout the years. The unknown is her former partnerships, however, she is currently unmarried and unattached.

What Is Ashley Mc Bryde Doing Currently?

At the 2021 CMA Awards, McBryde and Carly Pearce performed Never Wanted to Be That Girl as a poignant duet.

The vocalists co-wrote the song on Pearce’s most recent album, 29: Written in Stone. The album was released on September 17, while the single was released two days earlier.

Several Twitter users commented that the song was “too emotional” or “too dramatic,” whilst others praised McBryde and Pearce’s performance.

One person posted, “Great performance last night with Carly Pearce!! What a beautiful song, but hearing it live is even better! “I enjoy your songs. Always a genuine, gutsy, honest vibe.” Carly Pearce ultimately won Female Vocalist of the Year on November 10, 2021, at the 55th Annual CMA Awards.