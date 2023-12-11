Is Ashby Gentry Gay? What the Walter Boys Star Doesn’t Want You to Know

Netflix’s latest release, “My Life with the Walter Boys,” has taken audiences by storm, introducing us to the charming character of Alex Walter, portrayed by the relatively new face in Hollywood, Ashby Gentry. As fans dive into the love triangle within the series, a burning question emerges: is Ashby Gentry gay? Let’s delve into the actor’s life, background, and statements to unravel this mystery.

In the Shadows: The Mystery of Ashby Gentry’s Personal Life

As we peel back the layers of Ashby Gentry’s life, we find ourselves circling back to the initial question: is Ashby Gentry gay? The truth remains elusive, as the actor has not publicly disclosed his sexual orientation. In an era where personal privacy is rightfully respected, it is essential to approach such inquiries with sensitivity and respect.

The Stage Whiz: Ashby Gentry’s Award-Winning Theatrical Tale

Before we jump into the speculation about Ashby Gentry’s sexual orientation, let’s explore some intriguing facets of his life. The 24-year-old Arizona native may be a fresh face on the screen, but he has already made an impact with his role in “My Life with the Walter Boys.”

From Small Beginnings to Big Screens: Ashby Gentry’s Family Roots Unearthed

In the series, Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter, one of the Walter boys and a key love interest for the protagonist, Jackie Howard. But who is Ashby Gentry beyond the character he portrays on screen?

Ashby Gentry comes from a small family, a fact he openly shared in an interview with Popternative. His experience working with the expansive cast of “My Life with the Walter Boys” was vastly different from his real-life situation, but he found the camaraderie “gratifying.”

Despite being a newcomer to the screen, Ashby has a noteworthy background in theater. Nominated by the National Youth Arts in Arizona for his roles in high school productions, he graduated from Boston University College of Fine Arts School of Theater in 2021 as a BFA Performance Student.

Close Bonds with Co-Stars

In a conversation with Hollywire, Ashby emphasized the familial bond he shares with his co-stars. From regular Facetime calls to exchanging daily texts with Noah LaLonde, he revealed the strong connection they formed during their time in Calgary.

Fans of the series may be divided into “Team Alex” or “Team Cole,” but when asked about his preference, Ashby surprised many. He declared himself as “team ‘all of them should find somebody else,'” emphasizing his belief that the characters should explore beyond their current entanglements.

Similar Hobbies with Alex Walter

On and off the screen, Ashby Gentry shares common interests with his character, Alex Walter. From a love for Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings to a passion for video games, Gentry seems to mirror the traits of the character he portrays.

Read more:

Conclusion

While the enigma surrounding Ashby Gentry’s sexual orientation persists, one thing is clear – the actor has left an indelible mark with his performance in “My Life with the Walter Boys.” As fans continue to support and celebrate his talent, let’s remember that an artist’s personal life is their own, and speculation should not overshadow the appreciation of their craft.