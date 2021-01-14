[ad_1]

ARMIE Hammer has identified himself at the centre of some fairly stunning claims.

It truly is following sickening and disturbing DM’s that allegedly demonstrate the actor proclaiming to be a “cannibal” emerged on social media.

Is Armie Hammer a cannibal?

Claims Armie is a human flesh eater came just after a DM emerged on Twitter which alleged to be from the Hollywood star.

They are claimed to have been despatched to a lady, with a person screenshot of a concept reading through: “I am 100 for every cent a cannibal. I want to try to eat you.”

There are other damning messages which trace at cannibalism.

A different textual content reads: “You just are living to obey and be my slave. If I desired to slice off a person of your toes and maintain it with me in my pocket so I usually had a piece of you in my possession?”

What did Armie Hammer allegedly say in leaked Instagram messages?

The alarming messages were allegedly despatched involving 2016 and February 2020 – even though Armie was nonetheless married to Elizabeth Chambers.

They were being leaked on the net on January 11, 2021 by an unfamiliar human being.

The actor’s accuser claimed she has shared exchanges that he allegedly sent to her and other women of all ages.

Not only do they discuss about cannibalism, the explosive messages fantasize about “rape and BDSM” and call a girl a “slave”.

What has Armie Hammer reported about the alleged messages?

In a statement, Armie dismissed the messages and explained the subsequent abuse meant he could no more time devote months away from his little ones although filming.

“I’m not responding to these [false] promises but in light of the vicious and spurious online assaults against me, I are not able to in great conscience now go away my young children for 4 months to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic,” the actor mentioned, according to Deadline and Variety.

He additional that movie studio Lionsgate “is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.