Is Arianne Zucker Pregnant: Fact or Fiction?

American actress and model Arianne Zucker was born Arianne Bethene Zucker on June 3, 1974. Since 1998, she has played the part of Nicole Walker on the NBC daytime serial opera “Days of Our Lives,” for which she is best known. Zucker has left a lasting impression on the entertainment business with a career spanning over two decades.

Zucker, a native of Northridge, California, got her start in the entertainment industry at the tender age of sixteen when a scout for It Models spotted her. Her work as a model brought her all over the world, from France and Japan to Australia and New York. At some point, she decided to pursue acting seriously, so she enrolled in Los Angeles Pierce College. In February of 1998, she landed the role of Nicole Walker on “Days of Our Lives” after honing her acting chops at the Howard Fine Studio. Zucker’s hard work and talent have made her a household name in the world of television.

Arianne Zucker a Mom-To-Be?

As of the given information, Arianne Zucker is not pregnant. The statement clarifies and refutes the rumors circulating about her pregnancy.

Shawn Christian didn’t pass any comment on Arianne Zucker’s present pregnancy rumors. It’s very much evident that the actress isn’t expecting any child as of now.

Arianne Zucker has a kid with her ex-husband Kyle. Isabella Reese Lowder, born in 2009, is her name. Her ex-husband Kyle Lowder is an actor, and specifically her costar in the aforementioned daytime drama. Remember, we saw Kyle in the role of Brady Black. At the time of her pregnancy, Arianne Zucker was 35 years old.

There has been no visible baby bump on Arianne Zucker as of late. In addition, she has been mum on the topic of whether or not she would like to expand her family. Therefore, we should not anticipate that Arianne will conceive again any time soon. The identity of her current love partner is also required.

A Probe Into the Current Dating Status!

At the moment, Arianne Zucker is engaged to her co-star Shawn Christian. Their contract ended in June of 2021. The actress sent a post to Instagram in which she publicly declared her adoration for him. The Facebook status read, “Even though we have been together for ten years, I still can’t wait to call you my OFFICIAL husband.” Their wedding scheduled for sometime next year, has already begun to take shape in their minds.

The Man in Arianne Zucker’s Life: Ex-Husband

A former husband of Arianne Zucker, Kyle Lowder. They tied the knot in 2002 and split up in 2014. American actor and news journalist Kyle Brandon Lowder was born on August 27, 1980. He became well-known thanks to his parts on daytime television, especially soap operas.

The year 2000 marked the beginning of Lowder’s career in the entertainment industry when he was cast as Brady Black on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” Up until 2005, he served in this capacity. He then played Rick Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from January 2007 until January 2011. Lowder reprised his role as Rex Brady on “Days of Our Lives” in 2018 after a brief absence. In addition to his acting profession, he also became the morning co-anchor for CBS affiliate KTVN in Reno, Nevada, in July 2023, as he revealed on his Instagram page.

