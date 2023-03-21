Is Anthony Padilla Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Orientation!

Daniel Anthony Padilla (born September 16, 1987) is an American internet personality, actor, writer, director, producer, and editor who is best known as the co-founder of the website Smosh. He founded Smosh Productions and is Ian Hecox’s closest buddy.

Is Anthony Padilla Gay?

Despite having dated other ladies in the past, fans continue to believe that Anthony Padilla is gay. Yet, are you aware of the origin of these falsehoods regarding homosexuals? Here, let us inform you. In the summer of 2022, it all started when YouTuber Daniel Howell posted a ranking of his top gay crushes.

In the video, he stated that Anthony one of his gay crushes was nothing out of the ordinary. Anthony, though, was among the audience, and his response surprised everyone. Anthony Padilla, what do you think?

Anthony never evaded discussing the allegations that he was homosexual or had an affair with Daniel Howell. On the other hand, he just uploaded a new video on YouTube that will be displayed.

This clip is remarkable, though, due to the fact that Anthony spent a “whole day” with Daniel Howell. Indeed! Two males are interacting socially together. Are Anthony Padilla and Daniel romantically involved? Then, were the reports that he was homosexual true? Is it accurate to say that Anthony Padilla is a lesbian?

and yet dan is the gay one… I SPENT A DAY @DANIELHOWELL COMING NEXT WEEK pic.twitter.com/XE8o4br2oK — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) January 13, 2023

Relationships of Anthony Padilla

Anthony’s first meaningful relationship was with YouTuber Kalel Cullen Smith, according to the records. They were dated between 2013 and 2014.

In this relationship, neither party was particularly considerate of the other. They argued on social media, with Anthony criticizing Kalel for making a poor decision and stating other cruel things, and her answer being defensive. It wasn’t a picnic, but the conversation was private until they parted ways.

It is generally accepted that the relationship between the two ended due to arguments over who was more psychologically stable. They are in possession of accurate knowledge. In 2015, it was believed that Anthony was seeing Miel Bredow and Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram following his breakup with Kalel. Yet, there are few specifics regarding their relationship. Before meeting his current partner, Mykie, he dated Miel from 2015 until 2019.

Career for Anthony Padilla

Anthony’s website Smosh was originally intended to be a place for him and his friends to hang out and chat after school, but it has since blossomed into a popular YouTube channel where he and his friend Ian create films for fun.

The viral video website Smosh was established by Anthony Padilla and his friend Ian Hecox. Their debut video, Power Rangers Theme, was uploaded on November 19, 2005, and has over 12 million views. It portrays the pair dancing in their bedroom.

In 2011, he surrendered Smosh’s ownership to Defy Media for zero dollars and a handful of stocks. Yet, as of June 14, 2017, he was no longer affiliated with Smosh. He described it in a YouTube video uploaded to his own channel. The first Smosh video was released on May 3, 2008.

As a result of the corporation establishing Smosh as a brand, he felt he no longer had the freedom to produce the videos he desired, therefore he opted to quit. After that, he started uploading videos to his channel.