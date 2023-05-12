Is Anthony Geary Gay? Exploring Anthony Geary’s Personal Life!

Anthony Geary is a U.S.-based actor. He is recognized for his portrayal of Luke Spencer on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital. He originated the role of Luke in 1978 and received a record-setting eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series before retiring.

Is Anthony Geary Gay?

Anthony Geary has never disclosed his sexual orientation or partner. Nevertheless, allegations have circulated for years that he was in a long-term relationship with actor Ron Glass. These rumors have never been addressed by Geary or Glass.

Additionally, there are rumors that Geary had a lengthy relationship with celebrity photographer Jim Warren, but there is no evidence to support this claim, and Geary has never addressed it. In 2009, Elizabeth Taylor disclosed that she and Geary had been in a two-year romantic relationship that began in 1981 when she appeared on General Hospital.

In 2010 interviews with Oprah Winfrey and Wendy Williams, Geary confirmed these allegations. Other than that, he rarely speaks about his personal life. Geary left “General Hospital” in 2015 after receiving eight Daytime Emmy awards for his character as Luke Spencer, a role he played for 37 years, with the intention of retiring in Amsterdam.

Life and Work, Profession

His first television appearance was in an episode of Room 222, and he subsequently appeared on All in the Family, The Mod Squad, Mannix, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Streets of San Francisco, and Barnaby Jones. In addition, Geary’s first daytime role was in the NBC serial opera Bright Promise between 1971 and 1972.

His character on General Hospital was initially a hitman and later a rapist who fell in love with and married his victim, Laura Webber (portrayed by Genie Francis). The on-screen wedding of his character and Laura Webber in 1981 retains the record for the highest-rated soap opera episode ever.

Awards and Nominations

General Hospital (1963) garnered him two nominations for the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor. In addition, he won eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the 1963 series General Hospital.

In 1963, he won the OFTA Television Award for Best Actor in a Daytime Serial for his performance in General Hospital. In addition, he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor on two separate occasions for General Hospital (1963).