Is Annie Lennox Part of The LGBTQ+ Community?

Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist, and philanthropist Ann Lennox OBE. After attaining moderate success in the late 1970s as a member of the new wave band the Tourists, she and fellow musician Dave Stewart went on to find international recognition as Eurythmics in the 1980s.

Is Annie Lennox Gay?

Annie Lennox is not gay. Lennox’s longstanding advocacy for Gay rights has helped him gain a considerable fan base within the LGBTQ+ community. According to The Advocate, Lennox’s distinctive voice and daring stage presence have made her a longstanding LGBT icon.

Related: Is Nick Offerman Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Orientation!

Is She Wedded?

Related: Is Larry Kudlow Gay? The Truth About His Sexuality!

Lennox has had three marriages. Her spokeswoman reveals that the diva weds American gynecologist Dr. Mitch Besser in London. Lennox married 57-year-old American doctor Mitch Besser. The Harvard-educated gynecologist launched mothers2mothers, an Africa-based private nonprofit dedicated to preventing HIV transmission from mother to child.

The Mail Online stated that the marriage took place on a Thames River private boat with 150 guests.

According to the story, her bridesmaids were Lennox’s daughters, Lola, 22, and Tali, 19, a model. The bride wore a long white gown with a lace bolero and a headpiece in the style of the 1920s.

The guests were served sashimi and little roast puddings, followed by mini fruitcakes. Oscar winner Colin Firth and American comedian Ruby Wax were among the guests.

A friend was quoted in the Scottish Daily Record as stating, “She and Mitch are probably going to get away for a few days.” Lennox posted a photo of her white and pastel pink wedding flowers on her Facebook page.

The Scottish singer was formerly married to German Hare Krishna devotee Radha Raman and Israeli film producer Uri Fruchtmann, the father of her two daughters.

Reportedly, Lennox met Besser in 2009 through his foundation, for which she raises funds. Queen Elizabeth awarded Lennox an OBE in 2011 not for her musical talents, but for her charitable services. She is a devoted activist who raises funds and awareness for HIV-related organizations.