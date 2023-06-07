Is Amy Walter Gay? Addressing the Question of Her Sexual Orientation!

Amy Walter, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. Her professional achievements are well-known, but rumors about her personal life have prompted queries about her sexual orientation. This article will examine the subject and cast light on the available information.

Is Amy Walter Gay? Fact Checks on Her Sexuality and Marriage

Yes, Amy Walter is openly gay, and she has always been forthcoming about her gender and sexual orientation.

Walter is presently in a relationship with Kathryn Hamm, a businesswoman, educator, and pioneer in the gay and lesbian wedding industry. She has been recognized for this for more than twenty years. In 1993, the couple first met after becoming acquainted through a group of shared acquaintances. Hamm was born in Dallas and spent two years there before his family relocated to Washington, D.C.

Walter, a CNN correspondent, and Kathryn Hamm took their relationship to the next level in 1995 by purchasing a home in Clarendon. They had already been together for two years at that point. In 1999, despite the fact that gay marriage was not lawful at the time, the couple decided to marry in order to legally end their relationship. It is documented that the wedding took place on Labor Day in 1999.

Amy Walter and Kathryn Hamm remarried on November 2, 2013, at the courthouse in Washington, DC, to legalize their marriage and make it eligible for other specified legal benefits, as their 1999 marriage was not recognized by the law. In their first marriage, the couple wore dresses, but in their second marriage, they opted for a much more subdued appearance.

A dozen children and approximately 160 visitors attended the courthouse wedding.

Who Is Amy Walter’s Partner, Kathryn Hamm?

Kathryn Hamm has been married to the American Political Analyst since 1999, although their marriage was not legally recognized until 2013. Since 2021, Hamm has worked as an American author, entrepreneur, and chief operating officer for The Cook Political Report.

Before joining Cook, Hamm had a prosperous career in the wedding industry. She served as the publication’s editor prior to WeddingWire’s 2015 acquisition of GayWeddings.

Kathryn Hamm earned two-year degrees in psychology and women’s studies from Princeton University. She enjoyed practicing soccer as well.

Hamm also formed a business partnership with American singer-songwriter Catie Curtis in 2010 to assist same-sex couples in designing their own ceremonies and officiating weddings for GayWeddings.com. She has also co-authored, with photographer Thea Dodds, The New Art of Capturing Love (2014), a book about same-sex wedding photography.

In 2021, when Charlie Cook relinquished control of The Cook Political Report, Kathryn Hamm and Amy Walter joined the staff. As the organization’s chief operating officer, Hamm las also oversaw initiatives aimed at emphasizing the company’s brand and expanding its subscriber base. The couple adopted a son in 2006 in order to increase their family size.