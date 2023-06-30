Is Amy Allen Pregnant? Unraveling the Rumors of Pregnancy!

Amy Allen is one of the few well-known personalities in the field of paranormal investigations. As the gifted medium on the popular television series “The Dead Files,” Allen has mesmerized audiences with her ability to communicate with the spirit world. Recent speculations have circulated suggesting that she may be pregnant. This article explores the speculation and attempts to distinguish between fact and fiction.

Is Amy Allen Pregnant?

Amy Allen’s representatives neither confirmed nor denied the pregnancy rumors. They stressed the significance of protecting Allen’s privacy and focusing on her professional accomplishments. It is not uncommon for celebrities to maintain a degree of privacy regarding their personal lives, particularly when it comes to intimate matters such as pregnancy. As a result, it remains unclear whether the allegations are true.

Is She Wedded?

From 2011 to 2013, the co-host of The Dead Files was previously married to Matthew Anderson. At the time of their wedding, Matthew was the camera operator for the program. In a 2012 interview with the Travel Channel, he described himself as a “hardcore skeptic” regarding her alleged mediumship abilities.

“Life with Amy is interesting,” declared Matt. “I never quite know what to anticipate… She has significantly broadened my perspective, despite my continued skepticism.

Matt added that he is never quite positive about what Amy is looking at when filming for their show. He only knew that she was affected by something in each location, but he had no idea what to search for.

Whether or not he began to believe in her abilities, it did not appear to improve their relationship. According to Affair Post, the separation occurred in 2013.

Is Amy with Anyone Now?

Rob Traegler is currently married to the co-host of The Dead Files, having tied the knot in 2018. Between 2012 and 2014, Rob directed a number of investigative programs, including Mysteries and Scandals in 2018 and The Dead Files in 2012 and 2014. In fact, he and Amy first met while working on the show together. Amy and Robert do not have any children.

Rob directed ten episodes of Pretty Hurts, a 2011 reality program about the liquid face-lift clients of a Beverly Hills medical practice. In 2021, he was also a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. Go figure.

Season 14 of The Dead Files is currently airing. Amy and her crew will travel throughout California, Washington, and North Carolina this season. Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. EST, the program airs on the Travel Channel.

Rob Traegler’s Short Bio

Rob Traegler is an American director of film and television. He was born in New Jersey on the eighth of October in 1982. He turned 39 years old in 2021. Rob has been in the business since 2005.

As a production associate on the set of Dr. Phil, he launched his career. After a successful four-year run on the popular program, he was offered the position of director at Animal Planet. Rob has also contributed to programs like Deep Fried and Pretty Hurts.

However, his existence would be altered when the Travel Network hired him to produce ghost files. On set, he would later meet his future wife, Amy Allen.