Is Alyssa Diaz Really Pregnant? What You Need to Know!

Alyssa Diaz is a well-known TV Actress who was born on September 7, 1985, in the United States. As of the 9th of January, 2023. She appeared in The Nine Lives of Chloe King as a recurrent character. Fans couldn’t help but be pleased — and they were even more thrilled to find that Alyssa Diaz was indeed pregnant! Angela gave birth to her son Jackson on the show, while Alyssa had a son in real life.

Is Alyssa Diaz Expecting a Child?

Alyssa keeps her personal life quiet, so we don’t know if she’s pregnant in real life or if Angela’s pregnancy is just for story purposes. Some fans, however, believe Alyssa will give birth to her second child alongside her on-screen counterpart. We’ll have to wait and see whether Alyssa announces her own news, but if she is pregnant, we wouldn’t be surprised if she works through the pregnancy again. (Although, we wouldn’t blame her for taking some time off!)

Related: Is Sophia Bush Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

What Are the Names of Alyssa Diaz’s Children and Husband?

Alyssa confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, musician, and composer Gustavo Galindo, in 2019. They announced their pregnancy with a baby boy a year later. Gustavo also appears to have a daughter from a prior relationship.

Related: Is Sophia Bush Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

“2020 has been quite a ride. It began in Hawaii with an engagement and concluded with a beautiful newborn boy Alyssa and I are so delighted to bring our son to the world His big sister is also very excited and happy which makes me even happier,” Gustavo posted on Instagram (in a post that has since been deleted).

“One year ago today I got engaged to the love of my life. And now we are celebrating the birth of our son. It’s been a helluva year but love and hope are what get us through. Thank you Gustavo for all the light, love, and laughter you bring into my life. I didn’t know my heart could crack open so big,” Alyssa wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

For the time being, we don’t know whether Alyssa is actually pregnant, but we’re excited to watch how the Baby No. 2 narrative develops on The Rookie!