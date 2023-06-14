Is Alicia Malone Pregnant? Speculations Surround Alicia Malone’s Maternity!

Rumors tend to spread like wildfire in the world of entertainment news. Recently, rumors have circulated that renowned cinema reporter and host Alicia Malone is pregnant. Fans and followers are curious as to whether these rumors are accurate. This article investigates the rumors surrounding Alicia Malone’s pregnancy in order to separate fact from fiction.

Is Alicia Malone Pregnant?

In response to the pregnancy allegations, Alicia Malone addressed the speculation directly on social media. Through a heartfelt post, she clarified that she is not pregnant, explaining that weight fluctuations and body changes are a natural part of life. Malone emphasized the significance of body positivity and dispelled the rumors, imploring her followers to focus on her film industry work rather than her personal life.

Boyfriend, Married, Husband

As someone who appreciates her career and spends nearly all of her time working, Alicia’s romantic life is a mystery to many. Because Alicia is private about her romantic relationships, we can presume she is single. Additionally, it is unknown if she is married or has a spouse. She has kept her private life out of the spotlight and has never disclosed it.

Early Profession and Career

After completing her degree, Alicia worked in a Sydney video store. Upon leaving her previous position, Alicia joined a television station where she worked for nearly six years. She relocated to Los Angeles, where she worked as a presenter, producer, and editor for ‘Movie Network Channels’.

Aside from that, she has conducted interviews with Hollywood A-listers such as ‘Tom Cruise,’ ‘Ryan Reynolds,’ and ‘Ryan Gosling.’ Alicia served as a correspondent for American and Australian networks including MTV, AMC Movie Talk, Geek Bomb, and Moviehole, among others.

Social Media Profiles

Active Alicia Malone spends her time browsing her social media accounts. 68.9k people followed her on Twitter; however, her account has been terminated or deactivated. In addition, as of April 2022, 36,2k individuals follow Alicia on Instagram.