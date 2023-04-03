Is Alanis Morissette Pregnant? Is the Baby News Rumors or Reality?

Alanis Nadine Morissette is a singer, songwriter, and actress of Canadian and American descent. Morissette began her career in Canada in the early 1990s with two dance-pop albums. She is known for her expressive mezzo-soprano vocals and candid songwriting.

Is Alanis Morissette Pregnant?

No, Alanis is not pregnant. Her husband, Souleye, and she have three children: Ever, born in 2010, Onyx, born in 2016, and Winter, born in 2019.

Alanis Morissette Marries in An Intimate Domestic Ceremony

According to PEOPLE, the singer and the 30-year-old rapper Souleye (real name: Mario Treadway) sealed the married in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home on May 22.

Morissette later confirmed the news on her Twitter account, writing, “Very excited to share with you that my partner Souleye and I were married. We are extremely happy to continue on this journey together…Sending love…get let in touch soon xo, Alanis”

The couple wed one week prior to Morissette’s 36th birthday in their first marriage. Since 2009, the pair have been dating.

Mario Treadway and Alanis Morissette shared beliefs

Mario Treadway, alias Souleye, is a politically-minded rapper and hip-hop musician who has released a dozen albums since his 2002 debut, “Soul Sessions.” That’s roughly one album every one to two years, with the exception of 2008 to 2013, when he met, married, and had a child with Alanis Morissette. So, this disparity is explicable.

According to his website, Souleye began rapping in high school in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, spurred by a 1996 bonfire party at which he and another child exchanged verses. His music has been impacted ever since by this spiritual milieu. Souleye gave up his basketball scholarship to pursue music and traveled with the Transcendental Alliance, a collective of “conscious hip hop musicians,” according to Heavy. When his brother’s suicide prompted him to return home, he discovered a sticker that simply stated, “Music Matters.” That has since been his personal credo.

Souleye’s early influences, Biggie Smalls, Tupac, and Hieroglyphics (according to Your Tango), gave way to a spiritualistic approach influenced by a variety of different genres. Hip-hop, while remaining a major influence, dissuaded him due to its combative and occasionally violent lyrics. He desired to create music with significance and positivity. On his website, he states, “There is sufficient face-punching.” Currently, he blends electronic music, trip-hop, and even bluegrass into his songs, taking into account spiritual elements such as meditation, yoga, and Raki. He certainly appears to be the ideal match for Morissette.