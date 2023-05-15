Is Alana Thompson Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy Buzz!

Alana Thompson was born on August 28, 2005, in McIntyre, Georgia, United States. She is recognized for her roles in The Screen Junkies Show (2011), Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (2012), and Mama June: From Not to Hot (2017). Born on August 28, 2005.

Is Alana Thompson Pregnant?

There is no pregnancy with Alana Thompson. Alana went live on TikTok over the weekend, according to The Sun, to address allegations that she and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, are expecting a child together. As Alana stated, “The stupidest s**t comes out of your mouths… Like, no I’m not expectant! I haven’t even completed secondary school yet, is that okay?”

Alana continued by stating that she desires to complete secondary school and enroll in college “before I even consider having children.” The age difference in the celebrity’s relationship with Carswell, which became public in 2021, has raised some eyebrows.

During her live video, Alana reportedly responded to claims that she has a “blackened” by stating, “No, I don’t speak ghetto, and no, I don’t believe I’m Black. You guys are literally obsessed with the way I speak every single day. How I speak and how I speak really enrages you to that degree?”

Is She a Married Woman?

“Alana is not engaged.” Since early 2021, Thompson has dated Dralin Carswell, a 21-year-old college student. Although there is an age difference between the youthful and in-love couple, the legal age of consent in Georgia is 16, and Thompson will be 17 on August 28.

Mama June, Thompson’s estranged mother, recently told TooFab, “She’s receiving a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship with an older man.” “At the end of the day, Alana is not the 6- or 7-year-old child with whom you fell in love 11 years ago.”