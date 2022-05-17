Is a Quiet Place 2 on Hbo Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu? and Many More Updates

The films in the Quiet Place series are set in a post-apocalyptic world where animals hunt by sound.

As a result, a family tries to escape the animals by remaining silent. While Evelyn and Lee, the parents of two children, attempt to save their family, they fight their way back and prepare for the birth of their child.

The sequel was released in May 2021 and is currently accessible to stream on multiple platforms.

A Quiet Place 2, directed by John Krasinski, is a must-see horror/thriller. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, and the Abbott family is still on the run from creatures who hunt by sound. To stay alive, the Abbott couple and their children must embrace the silence.

Following the release of its prequel, A Quiet Place, in 2018, this gripping thriller is one of the most anticipated films. Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott, Emmett Abbott, and John Krasinski as Lee Abbott are joined by Cillian Murphy.

The first film created a lasting impression on audiences. The sequel is one you will not want to miss. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and John Krasinski are among the outstanding cast members. If you want to watch it, the following streaming platforms are recommended.

Is HBO Max Showing a Quiet Place 2?

Unfortunately, Quiet Place II is not currently available for streaming on HBO MAX and is unlikely to be added in the near future. Alternatively, you may view movies like Promising Young Woman, Constantine, Final Destination Franchise, It, Sisters, The Shining, Annabelle: Creation, 28 Days Later, and others on the same site.

Is There a Netflix Version of A Quiet Place 2?

No, A Quiet Place 2 is not available on Netflix and does not have a set premiere date. On the same streaming portal, you can still view horror films like Tau, Flatliners, ARQ, Birdbox, Insidious, Us, Unfriended, Spencer, Don’t Breathe, and The Possession that is similar to this post-apocalyptic picture.

Where Can I Get a Free Copy of A Quiet Place Part 2?

For first-time members, Paramount Plus offers a one-month free trial, during which you can watch A Quiet Place Part 2 for free on the streaming site. VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fubo TV, Apple TV, VUDU, YouTube TV, RedBox, and Spectrum on Demand also have the film accessible.

Where Can I Find a Quiet Place 2 on Dvd?

Inside the United States, A Quiet Place 2 is now available to watch on Paramount Plus. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on Virgin TV Go, while Canadians can watch it on Prime Video. The rest of the audience can rent it through Amazon Prime and watch it at home.

Cast

Evelyn Abbott is played by Emily Blunt.

Lee Abbott is played by John Krasinski.

Regan Abbott is played by Millicent Simmonds.

Marcus Abbott is played by Noah Jupe.

Emmett is played by Cillian Murphy.

Djimon Hounsou in the role of Man on Island

Police Officer Okieriete Onaodowan

Marina Man, Scoot McNairy

Emmett’s son, Zachary Golinger

Umpire Blake DeLong

Stefania Warwick in the role of Woman at Play (as Stefanie Warnick)

Server Alycia Ripley

Review

We always say that the first scene of a movie is crucial, and this is especially true in horror films. When the title card for ‘A Quiet Place Part 2’ appears for the first time, you know you’re in for a treat. It’s also a very enjoyable series. We’re not generally big fans of jump scares, but the first one in this film completely sucked me in, and I’m not easily scared. This sequence masterfully sets the tone for the film, and everything else flows from there.

There’s a lot we enjoy about this film, but there’s also a lot we don’t. We’ll get the negatives out of the way first so we can finish on a positive note. The film lacked John Krasinski in a supporting role. We’re reminded of how engaging and charismatic he is in the brief time we have had with him. Cillian Murphy is unable to duplicate it. The film also didn’t feel like it contributed much to the first.