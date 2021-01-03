Irish League Lives: Paul Gaston on forging a job past his father’s by getting to be a Coleraine legend

It would have been simple for Paul Gaston to live in the shadow of his father, legendary goalscorer Ray – but he was established to scribble his have tiny thriving chapter.

ven though Ray savored a stellar occupation in England and represented Northern Eire, albeit on only one event, Paul accomplished a boyhood desire of pulling on the blue and white shirt of hometown club Coleraine, just like his dad.

When Ray ventured to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oxford United and Lincoln City back again in the mid-1960s, his son later on grew to become one particular of the Coleraine greats, getting performed for the club 600 times.

