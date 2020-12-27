Irish League Life: I truly feel honoured to have won League titles in 3 distinctive nations, claims Russell Kelly

Entertainment

Winning a League title is the pinnacle of any footballer’s vocation. To do it a few moments in 3 different international locations is very astonishing.

ussell Kelly’s journey could have finished relatively prematurely at the age of 25, but he packed in a lot more than most, acquiring performed in England, Scotland, Iceland and Northern Eire.

It all commenced so properly for the Coleraine male. He used three several years at Chelsea and looked to be on the way to a glittering career right until he was summoned to manager Glenn Hoddle’s business office to be knowledgeable he was surplus to prerequisites.

Facebook Comments