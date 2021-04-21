Irish FA’s David Martin issues football for all message after landing Fifa vice-presidency amid European Super League storm

New Fifa vice-president David Martin says he felt ‘humbled’ to be voted into the prestigious role, declaring that his aim was to emulate the sterling work of fellow Northern Ireland men Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce, who previously held the position.

artin was elected at Uefa’s Congress in Switzerland on what turned out to be a seismic day for football with the European Super League seemingly falling apart with Manchester City out and Chelsea preparing to withdraw from the competition which had initially been supported by them, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Irish FA president was pressed several times on the Super League issue in a media briefing but insisted last night was not the time to talk about the proposed breakaway league, which has been widely condemned by organisations and clubs across the globe.

Martin would only go as far as to say that he believed football was for all from amateurs to professionals.

Dromore, Co Down man Martin (67) gained 48 out of 55 votes in the election, comfortably defeating FA of Wales president Kieran O’Connor and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney for the two-year term and an annual salary of £190,000.

The post became available following the resignation of FA chairman Greg Clarke in November and with it comes a place on the powerful Fifa Council.

“It’s exciting for me. There’s the personal element because it is a big honour but it is also big for the Irish Football Association and Northern Ireland football.”

Martin, who lost a vote to Clarke for the Fifa vice-president post in 2019, added: “I’ve been elected by my peers. That’s magnificent and very humbling.

“This position is a Uefa position as part of a team of nine who attend Fifa Council. I will be working as a team player within that team at Fifa for the good of European football and world football.

“Northern Ireland is a small nation of 1.9m people and considered one of the smaller associations. It’s a significant position for any association to hold.

“I’m following two men from Northern Ireland who also held this position, most recently Jim Boyce and the late Harry Cavan. If I can do half the job those guys did, I will have done well.”

Quizzed on the European Super League, Martin stated they were ‘questions for another day’, preferring to talk about a successful period for Northern Ireland football, hailing the ‘two super Tuesdays’ with his election and the women’s team qualifying for Euro 2022 last week, plus a ‘super Sunday’ when manager Brendan Rodgers and defender Jonny Evans helped Leicester into the FA Cup final.

Martin has had a rollercoaster ride to this point. In 2010 he was removed from his position of IFA treasurer by then Sports Minister Nelson McCausland, who deemed the organisation not fit for purpose.

Martin and Raymond Kennedy, who left his role as IFA president at the time, had been strongly criticised in an independent report into the departure of chief executive Howard Wells, who took an unfair dismissal case that cost the IFA £500,000.

Determined to return to the IFA, Martin failed three competency tests carried out by independent commissions, as requested by government when anyone wished to become an office bearer in the association. That criteria was changed at the 2013 IFA AGM, leading to Martin being elected deputy IFA president before becoming IFA president in 2016. He will leave that role later this year.

Martin has proved to be an able president and under his watch the new-look Windsor Park has opened, the association successfully staged the Women’s European Under-17 finals and the Irish FA won the right to stage the Uefa Super Cup at the national stadium in August.

On his extraordinary journey, the Dromore native said: “It has been 50 years, 10 as a player with my hometown club and 40 in administration, whether it be the Northern Amateur Football League, County Antrim FA or Irish Football Association. This is an extension of what I’ve done in the last 40 years.

“If you take football at world level in any association you will have your top line professional game but you will also have the amateur game. The game is for everyone, and whatever level you obtain or aspire to attain at Fifa it is the pyramid right from the professional game to the amateur game, and that’s what I am. I grew up in the amateur game.”