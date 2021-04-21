Entertainment

Irish FA’s David Martin issues football for all message after landing Fifa vice-presidency amid European Super League storm

New Fifa vice-president David Martin says he felt ‘humbled’ to be voted into the prestigious role, declaring that his aim was to emulate the sterling work of fellow Northern Ireland men Harry Cavan and Jim Boyce, who previously held the position.

artin was elected at Uefa’s Congress in Switzerland on what turned out to be a seismic day for football with the European Super League seemingly falling apart with Manchester City out and Chelsea preparing to withdraw from the competition which had initially been supported by them, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The Irish FA president was pressed several times on the Super League issue in a media briefing but insisted last night was not the time to talk about the proposed breakaway league, which has been widely condemned by organisations and clubs across the globe.

