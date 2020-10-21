Irina Shayk Brightens Up the Streets While Out in NYC!

Irina Shayk struts down the pavement whilst outside for your afternoon Monday afternoon (October 19) at nyc.

The 34-year-old version donned a bright grape ensemble paired with a black, black leather jacket and remained safe in a gold and black face mask while running several errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the hottest pics of all Irina Shayk

earlier this month ), Irina showed off her toned belly because she stepped out at a sporty appearance.

In case you missed this, Irina recently showed off her sexy bod when walking Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. You may take a look at the series on Amazon Prime Video today.

Learn just how Irina Shayk makes her perfect, refreshing skin !